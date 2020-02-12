New Yorker Electronics Releases new 8,000-hour Snap-in Aluminum Capacitor

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics, a long-time franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE), has just released the manufacturer’s new 381LL and 383LL series of long-life snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The series, designated with an expected life of 8,000 hours at full-rated conditions, demonstrates superb stability in capacitance and DC leakage current over time on test. The snap-in series is targeted for use in critical applications where reliability and the life span of the capacitor banks are essential to system reliability.

Capacitance values range from 740µF to 100,000µF at working voltages of 16 to 250WVDC with ripple current ratings up to 10 amps @ 105°C. The snap-in series is available in a two-, four- and five-pin version. The two-pin 381LL ranges in diameter from 25 to 40mm diameter. The four-pin 383LL is available in either 35 or 40mm diameter options and the five-pin 383LL has a 40mm diameter. They use CDE’s most advanced electrolyte system to deliver reliable performance and stability over the life of the capacitor.

General applications include any circuit requiring high capacitance with low ESR, high ripple current and long life, such as switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), UPS systems, solar and other high-power inverters.

Features & Benefits:

• 8,000 life at full rated conditions

• Stable capacitance over operating life

• Reduced leakage current over operating life

• Stable ESR and dissipation factor over operating life

• Specifications – RoHS Compliant

Applications:

• Switch-Mode Power Supplies

• Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

• Solar/High-Power Inverters

As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.