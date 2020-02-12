The DAES Group Announces New Business Partnership at Singapore Airshow 2020

DAES Group, the premier global aerospace solutions provider, has announced a new business partnership with MDS Aero, a leading supplier of turnkey test solutions for engine and engine components. The agreement was signed on February 12, during a private meeting at the Singapore Airshow.

MDS Aero designs, builds, and upgrades aero engine test facilities all over the world. Leveraging 35 years of industry experience and in-house technical expertise, MDS has been the solution partner of choice for aviation industry leaders such as Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE, Airbus, Air France, Air Canada, Snecma, and more. MDS Aero adds value to its customers by maximizing test operation uptimes, integrating state-of-the-art technology, and project managing the execution of complex projects. In fact, MDS Aero is currently constructing the world’s largest aviation engine test facility for Rolls Royce, which is scheduled for completion this year.

“The DAES Group has a well-established worldwide network that will support us in achieving our business goals. This partnership represents an excellent opportunity to expand our presence and consolidate our leadership offering leading-edge testing technologies to the engine MRO industry,” said Joe Hajjar, MDS Aero VP Business Development.

Under the agreement, DAES Group will provide MDS Aero expertise and services covering the global MRO market in support of their international growth strategy.

“MDS Aero has an excellent reputation, and we are thrilled they have joined our network. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to strengthen our portfolio to better serve the aerospace industry. MDS Aero will enhance our solutions strategy, expand core competency, and provide a greater breadth of expertise to our collective clients for the foreseeable future,” stated Juerg Bartlome, DAES Group CEO.