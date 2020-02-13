Pymble Dermatology skin clinic offers something new, launches patch testing

Pymble, NSW. February 2020 – Skincare fads have been constantly evolving and the focus of skin disease and allergen detection grew alongside the innovative dermatological approaches. Pymble has been serving skin enthusiasts and patients with an abundance of dermatology clinics ready to cater to such market.

Among the best skin clinics in town, Pymble Dermatology offers a new service to its customer – skin patch testing.

Skin patch testing is used by dermatologists and experts at Pymble Dermatology to detect if someone suffers from allergic contact dermatitis, also known as type 4 hypersensitivity.

Unlike the skin prick test, patch testing does not test for food allergies. It examines for allergies you come in contact at home or in your workplace, such as hair dye, shoes, active ingredients, preservatives, fragrances, cosmetic and topical medicaments.

Carefully administered by expert dermatologists and practitioners, small amounts of substances are diluted and placed into discs which are mounted on a hypoallergenic tape placed and left on the back for 2 to 4 days to check any allergic reaction. The substances applied are tailored to every individual. The test is non-abrasive and simple, making every patient continue with their day without even noticing the patches.

Allergies can be a hassle and knowing what you need to avoid contact with is necessary. To guarantee the best service, the clinic uses high-grade patches from Contact Allergen Bank Australia at the Skin and Cancer Foundation at Melbourne and chemicals from “Australian Baseline Series”.

At Pymble Dermatology, you will understand your skin better through the skin patch testing procedure. To have yourself tested, obtain a referral from a dermatologist to discuss your possible allergens. Skin patch testing requires time to ensure quality results, some reactions take longer than others.

Through the testing, itchy and red raised spots may appear. These spots are checked and determined by dermatologists for proper skin management. When the testing comes as negative, it’s a good sign that you don’t have any allergic contact dermatitis, but it can also suggest that you have a different skin condition.

Worrying about the costs? The service is priced reasonably. Quotations are given before the patch testing. Overall, there is a Medicare item number for patch testing – but there can be out-of-pocket costs.

Since Pymble Dermatology launches this new service this coming February, customers are guaranteed to have a more personal experience with the range of dermatological services and medical skin treatments offered at the clinic.

Pymble Dermatology is currently offering a bushfire fundraiser this coming February 12. For interested clients, visit their clinic at 897 Pacific Highway Pymble NSW 2073. It’s open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

