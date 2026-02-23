Tech-Powered & Climate-Proof: Brio Hydroponics & IIT Guwahati’s joint initiative – ‘Unnati’ Model Farm

Brio Hydroponics, Gujarat’s leader in Hydroponics and the Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Guwahati (TIH-IITG) have inaugurated their joint initiative – the Unnati Model Farm at Brio’s 100 acre Hydroponics park at Talod, Gujarat. This AI-driven, IoT-integrated facility marks a major shift toward high-tech, precision farming designed to maximize yields of high-value crops while eliminating the risks of traditional outdoor agriculture.

The Unnati Model Farm is a data-driven ecosystem. By integrating an advanced stack of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, the farm automates climate control and nutrient delivery in real-time. This precision ensures consistent crop quality and drastically reduces losses—addressing two of the biggest hurdles in Indian agri-business: scalability and commercial viability.

Bridging the Gap between Lab and Land

While traditional farming is increasingly vulnerable to climate volatility, the Unnati model offers a “climate-proof” alternative. The partnership merges Brio’s commercial expertise in large-scale hydroponics with IIT Guwahati’s research capabilities to create a blueprint for the next generation of “agri-preneurs.”

“The Unnati Model Farm is technology with a purpose,” said Praveen Patel, Founder of Brio Hydroponics. “In this joint initiative with IIT Guwahati, we are proving that the future of Indian agriculture lies in tech-backed production that guarantees higher farmer income. This is not just a pilot- with units already deployed at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute and the College of Agriculture-Meghalaya, we are witnessing the start of a national movement toward sustainable food security.”

Key Features of the Unnati Model Farm:

Precision Automation: Real-time monitoring of pH, EC, and climate variables via IoT.

Predictive AI: Data-driven decision-making to prevent crop disease and optimize harvest cycles.

Scalable Sustainability: Reduced water consumption and zero soil dependency, making it viable for diverse geographic regions.

Brio Hydroponics, which operates Gujarat’s largest investor-backed Hydroponics Park, has already completed over 100 indoor and outdoor projects globally. This latest collaboration with IIT Guwahati reinforces their commitment to collaborate with institutions and universities to modernize Indian farming through strategic partnerships. They have earlier partnered with institutions like Anand Agricultural University and IFFCO.