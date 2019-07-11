Novotel Hyderabad Airport joined hands with GMR Varalakshmi foundation for its initiative “Akshardaan” Program

Novotel Hyderabad Airport in association with GMR Varalakshmi foundation organized “Akshardaan” program. The program is focused on promoting literacy and reducing school dropouts. The senior management team & employees of Novotel Hyderabad Airport donated notebooks to the children of ZPH Girls High School & Nireekshana Foundation.

The initiative was a part of AccorHotels sustainability program ‘Acting Here Planet 21’ and was organised with an objective to improve the learning environment and provide kids with basic books. In India for majority of the children, access to basic resources, like school supplies is a challenge that impacts learning outcomes and the quality of education. Novotel Hyderabad Airport organizes this program every year & donates books for the children to ensure they are able to continue and carry on the ireducation and become literate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said “ We at Novotel Hyderabad Airport are committed to do everything within our scope for the improvement of our society. The notebook donation drive is a small step towards the improvement of quality of education for children and it is inspiring to see employees involve actively in this donation drive.”