Modi 2.0 to push retail sector growth

The author is CEO of Rocking Deals, Yuvraj Aman Singh.

“With the announcement of budget 2019-20, the Modi 2.0 government has given it’s due importance to the retail and e-commerce industries. This attention will definitely set a benchmark towards India’s retail and e-commerce growth. With the introduction of FDI Regulation of 30%, we are hopeful to get great opportunities and open new avenues to grow as an industry.

This endeavor will further encourage the e-commerce sector leading to great employment opportunities and overall scope of expansion. Further contribution in the digitization of this sector will surely make things more accessible and help the way forward in ” Ease of doing business”.