Connolly Suthers Offer Professional Representation for Child Support Cases in Australia

Connolly Suthers and their team of expert lawyers provide excellent representation for child support cases. They take a personal approach to every case they handle, so you can be sure of personalised, expert legal service.

[Australia, 03/07/2019] – Connolly Suthers and their expert team of lawyers offer top-quality representation for child support cases. They take a personal approach to every case they handle, so you can be sure of personalised, professional legal service.

Run by the Australian Government Department of Human Services, the Child Support Scheme ensures that separated parents share the costs of raising their children and meeting their children’s needs. This scheme endeavours to keep these arrangements as easy to follow as possible.

The Child Support Scheme aims for children of a divorced couple to get appropriate financial support from both parents, who will have to provide a level of financial support that they can afford. It also aims for these payments to be made regularly and on time.

The amount of child support that parents can pay or get depends on the following factors: how much each parent earns, how many children they have, how old the children are and who the children’s caretaker is.

The involvement of the Australian Government Department of Human Services depends on the decision of the parents. Parents can come to an agreement and handle their own payments privately. If this private agreement is recorded properly, with each side getting the necessary legal advice, then the terms of each parties’ Binding Child Support Agreement will be legally binding and enforceable.

Child support can take many forms, especially since the laws about child support are complex and constantly changing. With Connolly Suthers, parents can stay on top of their child support case. If they are not satisfied with the Child Support Agency’s child support assessment, they can turn to Connolly Suthers for expert legal advice. The law office will ensure that parents and children get the best possible outcome in their situation.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers has been offering top-notch legal service in North Queensland since 1895. They are comprised of a team of highly experienced lawyers with the expertise, knowledge and genuine concern needed to provide quality representation.

For more information on Connolly Suthers and their services, visit www.connollysuthers.com.au.