Vizocom Signs New Contract with U.S. DoD for Internet Services in Africa

Dubai, UAE., June 11, 2019 — Vizocom, a leading IT and Communication solution provider signed a new contract with a unit of the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide satellite communications services in Africa. This new contract award will be another partnership between Vizocom and the United States Department of Defense. This is Vizocom’s second major contract award from the department in the African continent.

Vizocom will be providing Internet over VSAT solution for two sites in Africa. This is the fourth contract of this type for the same Agency which is a testimony of vote of confidence for the quality of service. The VSAT service provided unlimited internet access to military and civilian employees in Africa.

Vizocom’s Internet over satellite solution allows the Department of Defense to enjoy excellent internet services in Africa with unmatched service quality, reliability, and technical support.

Vizocom believes that the VSAT services will help the Department of Defense in its missions, and they hope that they can do more to provide critical services in CONUS and OCONUS.

About Vizocom:

Vizocom is a full scope ICT and SATCOM provider to the US Government, Federal Government contractors, and Fortune 1000 companies. Vizocom is a Small Business concern with a focus on providing highly sophisticated IT and Communications solutions in the US, Middle East, and Africa.

