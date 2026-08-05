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Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad weather condition today (August 4): National capital to see cloudy skies, rain spells; IMD problems thunderstorm caution for some locations

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Summary

Delhi expects typically cloudy skies with light rain spells throughout the week. Noida and Ghaziabad might experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Tuesday. Gurugram anticipates comparable cloudy conditions with periodic rain up until Thursday. Temperature levels will stay moderate throughout these areas throughout the projection duration. Rain activity is anticipated to alleviate in Delhi by Sunday.

Agencies
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad weather condition: Rain, thunderstorms most likely today; temperature levels to remain listed below 35 ° C

The India Meteorological Department is anticipating Delhi to witness an usually cloudy day on Tuesday with a couple of spells of really light to light rain throughout many parts of the city. According to the projection, separated locations might get moderate rains in between the morning and midday, followed by another spell of light rain at lots of locations throughout the night and night.

Optimum temperature levels are anticipated to stay in between 31 ° C and 33 ° C, while the minimum is most likely to settle in between 23 ° C and 25 ° C. Similar weather, with cloudy skies and periodic light rain, are anticipated to continue throughout the nationwide capital till Saturday before rain activity alleviates on Sunday.

Examine Delhi weather report:

Date Max Temp Minutes Temp Rain Forecast Weather condition Outlook
August 4 (Tuesday) 31-33 ° C 23-25 ° C Moderate rain at separated locations; light rain in other places Normally cloudy sky with light rain in the early morning and evening/night
August 5 (Wednesday) 32-34 ° C 22-24 ° C Light to moderate Typically cloudy; light rain at a couple of locations throughout early morning, lots of locations in evening/night
August 6 (Thursday) 31-33 ° C 22-24 ° C Light to moderate Typically cloudy; periodic light rain throughout early morning and evening/night
August 7 (Friday) 31-33 ° C 22-24 ° C Light to moderate Usually cloudy with light rain spells through the day
August 8 (Saturday) 32-34 ° C 23-25 ° C Light to moderate Cloudy skies; light rain likely throughout early morning and evening/night
August 9 (Sunday) 33-35 ° C 24-26 ° C No rain Typically cloudy sky without any considerable rains anticipated

Delhi is most likely to witness a typically cloudy sky on Tuesday, August 4, with a couple of spells of extremely light to light rain throughout a lot of parts of the city. Separated locations might get moderate rains in between the morning and twelve noon, followed by another spell of light rain at lots of locations throughout the night and night. The optimum temperature level is anticipated to hover in between 31 ° C and 33 ° C, while the minimum is most likely to stay in between 23 ° C and 25 ° C. Moderate southwesterly winds of 10-15 kmph are anticipated throughout the day.

Noida weather report:

Date Max Temp Minutes Temp Humidity Projection Caution
August 4 (Tuesday) 31 ° C 24 ° C 80– 90% Usually cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning
August 5 (Wednesday) 32 ° C 25 ° C 80– 90% Typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 6 (Thursday) 33 ° C 25 ° C 80– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 7 (Friday) 34 ° C 26 ° C 70– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 8 (Saturday) 34 ° C 26 ° C 70– 80% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 9 (Sunday) 34 ° C 26 ° C 70– 80% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution

Noida is anticipated to witness a typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, August 4, according to the projection. A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning has actually likewise been anticipated for the day. The optimum temperature level is most likely to reach 31 ° C, while the minimum might settle around 24 ° C. Humidity is anticipated to stay high, varying in between 80% and 90%. Comparable climate condition with periodic rain or thundershowers are anticipated through the week, though no weather condition cautions have actually been released after Tuesday.

Gurugram weather condition upgrade today:

Date Max Temp Minutes Temp Humidity Projection Caution
August 4 (Tuesday) 34 ° C 27 ° C 55– 85% Normally cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 5 (Wednesday) 35 ° C 28 ° C 55– 85% Typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 6 (Thursday) 35 ° C 27 ° C 60– 90% Normally cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 7 (Friday) 35 ° C 26 ° C 60– 90% Normally cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 8 (Saturday) 35 ° C 26 ° C 60– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 9 (Sunday) 35 ° C 26 ° C 60– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution

Gurugram is anticipated to witness a typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, August 4. The optimum temperature level is most likely to touch 34 ° C, while the minimum might settle around 27 ° C. Humidity is anticipated to variety in between 55% and 85%. Comparable climate condition are most likely to continue up until Thursday, with partially cloudy skies and a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers anticipate from Friday onwards. No weather condition cautions have actually been provided for the city throughout the projection duration.

Ghaziabad weather condition upgrade today:

Date Max Temp Minutes Temp Humidity Projection Caution
August 4 (Tuesday) 33 ° C 25 ° C 80– 90% Usually cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning
August 5 (Wednesday) 33 ° C 25 ° C 80– 90% Usually cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 6 (Thursday) 34 ° C 25 ° C 80– 90% Normally cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 7 (Friday) 34 ° C 26 ° C 80– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 8 (Saturday) 34 ° C 26 ° C 80– 90% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution
August 9 (Sunday) 35 ° C 26 ° C 80% Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers No caution

Ghaziabad is anticipated to witness a typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, August 4. A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning has actually likewise been anticipated for the day. The optimum temperature level is anticipated to reach 33 ° C, while the minimum might hover around 25 ° C. Humidity levels are most likely to stay high at 80% to 90%. Comparable weather with periodic rain or thundershowers are anticipated through the week, although no weather condition cautions have actually been provided after Tuesday.

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