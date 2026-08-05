Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad weather condition today (August 4): National capital to see cloudy skies, rain spells; IMD problems thunderstorm caution for some locations

Summary Delhi expects typically cloudy skies with light rain spells throughout the week. Noida and Ghaziabad might experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Tuesday. Gurugram anticipates comparable cloudy conditions with periodic rain up until Thursday. Temperature levels will stay moderate throughout these areas throughout the projection duration. Rain activity is anticipated to alleviate in Delhi by Sunday.

Agencies Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad weather condition: Rain, thunderstorms most likely today; temperature levels to remain listed below 35 ° C

The India Meteorological Department is anticipating Delhi to witness an usually cloudy day on Tuesday with a couple of spells of really light to light rain throughout many parts of the city. According to the projection, separated locations might get moderate rains in between the morning and midday, followed by another spell of light rain at lots of locations throughout the night and night.

Optimum temperature levels are anticipated to stay in between 31 ° C and 33 ° C, while the minimum is most likely to settle in between 23 ° C and 25 ° C. Similar weather, with cloudy skies and periodic light rain, are anticipated to continue throughout the nationwide capital till Saturday before rain activity alleviates on Sunday.

Examine Delhi weather report: