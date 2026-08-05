Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad weather condition today (August 4): National capital to see cloudy skies, rain spells; IMD problems thunderstorm caution for some locations

Summary
Delhi expects typically cloudy skies with light rain spells throughout the week. Noida and Ghaziabad might experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Tuesday. Gurugram anticipates comparable cloudy conditions with periodic rain up until Thursday. Temperature levels will stay moderate throughout these areas throughout the projection duration. Rain activity is anticipated to alleviate in Delhi by Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department is anticipating Delhi to witness an usually cloudy day on Tuesday with a couple of spells of really light to light rain throughout many parts of the city. According to the projection, separated locations might get moderate rains in between the morning and midday, followed by another spell of light rain at lots of locations throughout the night and night.
Optimum temperature levels are anticipated to stay in between 31 ° C and 33 ° C, while the minimum is most likely to settle in between 23 ° C and 25 ° C. Similar weather, with cloudy skies and periodic light rain, are anticipated to continue throughout the nationwide capital till Saturday before rain activity alleviates on Sunday.
Examine Delhi weather report:
|Date
|Max Temp
|Minutes Temp
|Rain Forecast
|Weather condition Outlook
|August 4 (Tuesday)
|31-33 ° C
|23-25 ° C
|Moderate rain at separated locations; light rain in other places
|Normally cloudy sky with light rain in the early morning and evening/night
|August 5 (Wednesday)
|32-34 ° C
|22-24 ° C
|Light to moderate
|Typically cloudy; light rain at a couple of locations throughout early morning, lots of locations in evening/night
|August 6 (Thursday)
|31-33 ° C
|22-24 ° C
|Light to moderate
|Typically cloudy; periodic light rain throughout early morning and evening/night
|August 7 (Friday)
|31-33 ° C
|22-24 ° C
|Light to moderate
|Usually cloudy with light rain spells through the day
|August 8 (Saturday)
|32-34 ° C
|23-25 ° C
|Light to moderate
|Cloudy skies; light rain likely throughout early morning and evening/night
|August 9 (Sunday)
|33-35 ° C
|24-26 ° C
|No rain
|Typically cloudy sky without any considerable rains anticipated
Delhi is most likely to witness a typically cloudy sky on Tuesday, August 4, with a couple of spells of extremely light to light rain throughout a lot of parts of the city. Separated locations might get moderate rains in between the morning and twelve noon, followed by another spell of light rain at lots of locations throughout the night and night. The optimum temperature level is anticipated to hover in between 31 ° C and 33 ° C, while the minimum is most likely to stay in between 23 ° C and 25 ° C. Moderate southwesterly winds of 10-15 kmph are anticipated throughout the day.
Noida weather report:
|Date
|Max Temp
|Minutes Temp
|Humidity
|Projection
|Caution
|August 4 (Tuesday)
|31 ° C
|24 ° C
|80– 90%
|Usually cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning
|August 5 (Wednesday)
|32 ° C
|25 ° C
|80– 90%
|Typically cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|No caution
|August 6 (Thursday)
|33 ° C
|25 ° C
|80– 90%
|Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|No caution
|August 7 (Friday)
|34 ° C
|26 ° C
|70– 90%
|Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|No caution
|August 8 (Saturday)
|34 ° C
|26 ° C
|70– 80%
|Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|No caution
|August 9 (Sunday)
|34 ° C
|26 ° C
|70– 80%
|Partially cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers
|No caution