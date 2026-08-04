MHI and Green AI Co., Ltd. Commence Partnership to Improve Energy Efficiency in Industries

TOKYO, August 4, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Green AI Co., Ltd. have signed a Solutions Usage Partnership Agreement for “Green AI,” an energy reduction and CO2 reduction system provided by Green AI Co., Ltd. With “cost-effective reduction of CO2 emissions” as a common philosophy, the two Companies have agreed to work collaboratively to improve energy efficiency in industries.

MHI has achieved steady results, mainly in energy saving, by utilizing MAC (marginal abatement cost) curves in management decision-making regarding CO2 emission reductions at its own plants, listing and visualizing the cost-effectiveness of each measure. MHI has accumulated practical know-how by utilizing the Company’s own products and technologies to reduce CO2 emissions at its plants. Through a joint framework with the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.(1), MHI will widely deploy that know-how in small and medium-sized enterprises handling upstream manufacturing processes, contributing to the promotion of GX (green transformation) in Japan.

Green AI Co., Ltd. will support small and medium-sized enterprises in considering cost-effective CO2 reduction measures and formulating specific reduction roadmaps by utilizing its energy and CO2 reduction system, “Green AI,” addressing major challenges these companies face.

In this partnership, the “Green AI” system will be used to create simple, specific reduction roadmaps indicating the cost-effectiveness of CO2 emission reduction measures, and the database of around 5,700 measures built proprietarily by Green AI Co., Ltd. and a wide range of products and technologies from MHI will be combined with the roadmaps, providing a wide range of options for deliberations of decarbonization measures. MHI’s technologies and practical know-how will facilitate execution of the roadmaps that are created. This will make it possible to further enhance and expand MHI and Shoko Chukin Bank’s joint support for decarbonization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

MHI and Green AI Co., Ltd. believe that cost-effective reduction of CO2 emissions is crucial, and the Companies’ first priority is the realization of energy saving by improving energy efficiency. The Companies believe that improvements in energy efficiency will not only further global measures against climate change but also help to strengthen the foundations of Japanese manufacturing by increasing competitiveness through improved productivity and cost reduction and improving businesses’ resilience to the geopolitical risks and increases in energy costs associated with the reduction of fossil fuel usage.

(1) Press release on March 12, 2026: MHI and Shoko Chukin Bank Agree to Establish New Framework for the Promotion of Decarbonization of Small and Medium Enterprises (in Japanese only)

https://www.mhi.com/jp/news/26031201.html

User interface of “Green AI”

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is a global general industrial manufacturer with wide-ranging businesses spanning the domains of Energy, Plants & Infrastructure, Industrial Solutions, and Aircraft, Defense & Space. MHI Group has sincerely addressed social issues and provided support for people’s lives since it was first established in 1884. Under its management policy, “Innovative Total Optimization (ITO),” MHI Group is committed to “Group-Wide Optimization” and “Reach Expansion,” delivering unprecedented value to a vastly larger customer base through corporate collaboration and IT utilization.

About Green AI Co., Ltd.

Green AI Co., Ltd. is a startup that supports companies’ decarbonization business through a combination of environmental considerations (“green”) and technology (“AI”).

Its AI system, called “Green AI,” draws on a proprietarily built, highly versatile database of around 5,700 decarbonization and energy saving measures, rapidly selecting the optimal measures according to the situation of CO2 emissions at each site or plant through an evaluation of CO2 reduction and economic feasibility and then automatically formulating a CO2 reduction plan. Green AI Co., Ltd. is also endeavoring to expand its services for the execution of energy efficiency improvement and CO2 emission reduction, offering total support throughout the PDCA cycle (Plan, Do, Check, Act) and providing systems enabling continuous execution at each company or site with a balance between reduction of costs, improvement of productivity, and decarbonization.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Topic: Press release summary