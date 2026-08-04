GMG’s New Website and Revitalised Branding

Queensland, Australia–(ACN Newswire – August 4, 2026) – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new company website — www.graphenemg.com. It includes revitalised branding around the core of GMG’s mission — to enhance society with graphene by putting graphene to work with our unique products which are focused on helping our customers do better with their energy efficiency and emissions. The new website also includes a new investor centre.



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Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: “We are very pleased to launch our new website and revitalised branding, which reflects who GMG is today — a company that puts graphene to work. Graphene’s remarkable thermal and conductive properties are at the heart of our coatings, lubricants, coolants and battery products, and our new branding communicates simply and clearly how these products help our customers improve their energy efficiency and reduce their emissions. The new investor centre also makes it easier for our shareholders and prospective investors to access the information they need about the Company.”

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: “This is an important step in GMG’s evolution as the Company continues its transition from graphene research and development to commercialisation of graphene enhanced products. The refreshed branding and website present GMG’s value proposition with clarity and confidence, and the new investor centre reflects our ongoing commitment to transparent and accessible communication with our shareholders.”

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells graphene enhanced products manufactured where the graphene is made via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC-R”) coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “believes” “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the expected benefits of the Company’s new website, revitalised branding and investor centre, GMG’s mission to enhance society with graphene, the ability of GMG’s products to help customers improve their energy efficiency and reduce emissions, GMG’s intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG’s focus in the energy savings segment, GMG’s intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company’s four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, the risk factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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