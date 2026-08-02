IMD concerns orange alert for 12 Kerala districts amidst heavy rain projection

A flooded home at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta on Saturday, August 1, 2026.|Image Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The IMD on Saturday released an ‘orange alert ‘for 12 districts in Kerala, caution of really heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms on August 2, authorities stated.

The alert has actually been released for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

An ‘orange alert’ shows the possibility of really heavy rains varying from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours at separated locations.

Heavy rain continued to set off landslides and flooding throughout Kerala.

KSDMA encourages susceptible citizens to relocate to more secure locations

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority prompted individuals residing in locations vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods to move to much safer areas if encouraged by the authorities.

Locals living along riverbanks and downstream of dams were encouraged to stay alert and transfer if directed by authorities.

The KSDMA encouraged individuals in disaster-prone locations to guarantee that relief camps had actually been opened in their areas and to relocate to them throughout the daytime if essential.

It prompted individuals residing in weak or hazardous homes to stay mindful in view of the possibility of strong winds and shift to more secure locations if needed.

Public advised to prevent dangerous travel and water bodies

The authority warned individuals versus going into rivers, streams and other water bodies for bathing, fishing or crossing throughout the heavy rain.

It encouraged the general public not to collect on bridges or effort to take pictures or selfies near overruning water bodies.

Individuals have actually been advised to prevent all non-essential travel, especially to uneven locations, waterfalls and tanks, up until the weather condition caution is withdrawn.

Released on August 1, 2026