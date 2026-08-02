UP surveys: Jayant Chaudhary develops brand-new ‘group RLD’

Summary

Rashtriya Lok Dal is constructing its existence in West Uttar Pradesh.

The celebration is developing groups throughout Hastinapur, Braj, and Ruhelkhand areas. These 3 locations include around seventy-five assembly seats for elections. RLD is not going over seat numbers within the NDA alliance. They intend to be complementary to the National Democratic Alliance’s efforts.

Agencies Ahead of UP elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) looks for to reinforce existence in West UP

Ahead of the assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is looking for to enhance its existence in West UP. Over the previous couple of months, the celebration has actually been actively inducting brand-new leaders and constructing a brand-new group of employees at the grassroots level.

RLD president and Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary informed ET that ahead of the UP elections, the celebration will develop an existence in 3 areas – Hastinapur, Braj and Ruhelkhand – all part of West UP.

“We are building a ‘Team RLD’ parallel to our organisational network, which includes youth, farmers and people from all walks of life. In the past few months, we have appointed office bearers and members of Team RLD across all villages in these three regions,” Chaudhary informed ET.

The 3 areas have around 75 assembly seats. While other NDA allies have actually honestly talked about the variety of seats they wish to object to in the alliance, RLD is quiet on the problem.

“We are not in conflict but complementary to the NDA. That’s why none of our party leaders will say anything about the number of seats…,” KC Tyagi, RLD parliamentary board president, informed ET.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">