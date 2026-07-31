Tony Iommi on New Solo Album, Missing Ozzy Osbourne, and How He’s Not Going Anywhere

In his very first interview considering that Ozzy’s death, the Black Sabbath guitar player likewise sneak peeks “World Alone” from the brand-new solo album he’s launching this fall

In Some Cases Tony Iommi requires to advise himself to compose tunes that sound a bit more positive. “I tend to constantly start with the doomy things,” the previous Black Sabbath guitar player states with a chuckle on a telephone call from his home in England. “It constantly has actually been that method. I simply get taken in with doomy riffs. It’s a sensation I get when I play something heavy and effective. I still like the up-tempo things, naturally, however.”

“World Alone,” the very first single offFrom the DarkIommi’s approaching solo album– his very first in more than twenty years, due Oct. 23– is distinctly up-tempo. It’s still heavy. The tune discovers the guitar player, 78, playing a walloping riff and a snarling solo, remembering Black Sabbath’s cuttingMob Rulesalbum however with a distinct, modern-day twist thanks to singer Jørn Lande’s gutsy wailing and apocalyptic lyrics. The tune and the 7 others on the album, which just sound much heavier and more enormous, demonstrate how Iommi is doing his own thing apart from Black Sabbath’s tradition however still remaining within the doomy world of noise he started building almost 60 years back.

Over the previous year, since Black Sabbath played their last gig at Ozzy Osbourne’s goodbye performance, Back to the Beginning, Iommi has actually kept a mainly low profile. That’s since he’s been fine-tuning concepts he ‘d been developing for a minimum of half a years. The seeds for the album derived from 2 critical tunes, 2021’s ” Scent of Dark” and 2024’s ” Deified,” that he tape-recorded to launch in addition to his own designer fragrance. As the tunes came together, he seemed like he desired an appropriate, well-rounded band backing him for this trip.

His very first solo album was 2000’sIommiif you do not count 1986’sSeventh Starwhich was a solo album that Black Sabbath’s record label credited to the band, or the string of Sabbath albums on which Iommi was the only initial member. TheIommialbum included vocalists such as Billy Corgan and Henry Rollins and different support artists on each track, whileThe 1996 DEP Sessions(2004) andMerged(2005) both included previous Deep Purple frontman Glenn Hughes singing.

ForFrom the Darkwhich Iommi co-produced with his long time partner and engineer Mike Exeter, the guitar player selected artists who aren’t home names. In addition to Lande, the significantly meaningful Norwegian singer whose credits consist of albums with Masterplan and Ark,From the Darkfunctions bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil; Exeter plays secrets. Queen guitar player Brian May plays a visitor solo on the doomy “Death Wake.” Other standouts consist of “Legacy” and “Stormwatcher,” which bear Iommi’s signature dusky sounds.

The guitar player revealed the album on Wednesday at a livestreamed occasion in his home town of Birmingham, England, where he debuted the movie-like video for “World Alone,” howeverWanderertalked to him previously in July about how it came together and all that has actually occurred considering that Back to the Beginning.

Why was it essential for you to do a solo album and not call it “Black Sabbath”?

Well, Black Sabbath’s now ended up as far as the band goes, actually. Undoubtedly, the last things was with Ozz. Anything I ‘d make with Black Sabbath would simply be me, and I do not wish to do that once again. We’ve existed and done that.

How did you get in touch with singer Jørn Lande for this album?

We’ve dealt with him in the past. When we ‘d done the Dio homage after Ronnie died, we had Jørn come and sing a number of tunes with us at the homage, and I truly liked his voice. I believed, “Well, I ‘d like to utilize him.” I liked his voice. I indicate, you might go and choose some called individuals, however I’ve done that.

How did “World Alone” come together?

I tend to go right into all the doomy things, and I believed, “Well, we might do something with an up-tempo riff, also.” When I ‘d done that, and after that I heard the tune he had actually done, everything worked.

What was the concept behind the video?

I didn’t wish to do a video with all the band. I didn’t even actually, to be sincere, wish to do a video. They did it. It’s sort of like a film, truly. And I appear a number of times standing there playing. I simply didn’t desire to go the old path of all the bands standing there playing and doing one of them. That’s been done a hundred times.

I’m not truly into doing videos myself anyhow due to the fact that I constantly look … I’m dull. I’m simply standing there playing. Absolutely nothing else I can do. I can’t leap around or jump around or anything. I’m too old for that [chuckles]I believe the guys that made it did a great task.

Did you provide Jørn any instructions for the lyrics at all for the album?

No, I didn’t offer him any lyrical concepts at all. With a vocalist, it’s excellent if they can do their own things since when they’ve got to sing it, they can put it over much better. It’s like with Ronnie– when he utilized to compose the lyrics, there’s specific words that he might truly get effective on. And I believe it’s the exact same with Jørn.

A few of his lyrics explain nuclear armageddons. What strikes you when you listened to them?

My very first idea was, “God, this is actually sort of heavy, however it’s things that’s taking place.” It’s what’s taking place today worldwide, truly. Just like with the old Sabbath things, when we did” War Pigs”; that is occurring today. What Jørn has actually carried out in this with the nuclear things and whatever that’s taking place, it’s quite grim, truly.

Are the riffs on the album brand-new or were they concepts you ‘d been keeping?

No, they’ve all been brand-new. The important things is, I’ve got loads of riffs on CDs, cassettes, and all sorts of things. By the time I’ve gone back to attempt and discover something on them, I’ve come up with something brand-new.

How do you get in the state of mind to compose? Do you have candle lights burning?

Periodic candle lights burning, yeah [chuckles]I normally enter the studio and simply bet a bit. And if absolutely nothing takes place, I’ll leave it. I do not press it. Normally, I’ll come up with something.

Generally when you do an album, you’re working every day, and you’ve got to do the album in a particular time since you’re under pressure; you’re either touring, or you’ve got to tape-record it or whatever. I’m not in that circumstance. I’ve had the ability to simply take me time and deal with the things.

Do you need to press yourself to compose up-tempo tunes like “World Alone”?

Not truly. I do advise myself [to write them]When I heard [the rest of] what we’ve got I believed, “Well, we require to have some up-tempo tracks and a mid-tempo track simply to stabilize off the album, truly.”

I did have a number of acoustic things, however I’ve not utilized them. I believed I ‘d keep the album like it is. And not just that, it’s currently rather long. We would not have the ability to fit them on.

Mentioning acoustic playing, I was happily amazed by the acoustic solo in the middle of “Legacy.”

I like to do something you do not truly anticipate. And to be truthful, I dislike playing acoustic. I’m not excellent at playing acoustic. On that bit, I simply believed it would be great and various.

My preferred riff on the album remains in the start of “Death Wake.” You hold out a note and it type of shudders, like creaking wood.

Yes, it’s an odd riff. I like that track. I like anything doom. Naturally, I got Brian May on it playing the solo on that one.

You’ve been friends with Brian May for years. When and how did you initially satisfy?

In the extremely early Seventies, he remained in one studio, and I remained in another. And we simply struck it off. We’ve been pals for, God, almost 60 years.

We remain in touch all the time. He’s played onstage a number of times with me, and after that we’ve done a number of album tracks we used together. He’s a really, really friend.

Does he use other tunes on the album?

No. I did state to him, “Do you wish to use something else?” He stated, “No, no. Your solos are great. I do not require to play.”

It was terrific that he did. I simply played him a number of things, and he ‘d done it here at the studio in my home. Of course he ‘d play something and go, “Oh, I do not understand about it.” I go, “I like it.”

Exist other visitors on the album?

No, since I wished to keep it generally like a band. I wished to utilize the exact same individuals.

How did you discover the drummer on the album, Karl Brazil?

It’s weird, truly. I’ve got a home by the beach, which we decrease to now and then. I was strolling along the border of the beach, and this guy come near me and stated, “Oh, Tony, hi.” And I believed he’s simply a fan. And he stated, “We’ve got a shared pal. Mike Exeter is my engineer. I’m Robbie Williams’ drummer.” Mike, my engineer, he stated, “Oh, yeah, he’s a great drummer, Karl.”

I utilized him on among my critical tracks with the fragrance thing I did. And after that I believed it ‘d be good to utilize him on the album due to the fact that he’s a great gamer. He’s from Birmingham, which is actually excellent due to the fact that I desired to attempt and keep it regional.

I’ve wondered how your Robbie Williams partnership,the tune “Rocket,”came together, because it was unexpected.

It shocked me. It was odd simply when they asked if I ‘d use a track with him. I didn’t recognize he was going to launch it as a single. He desired to do a video of tune. I did that with him. And it was excellent. It was really various for me to do, and I enjoyed it.

What do you like about the bassist, Becky Baldwin, who plays in Mercyful Fate and Fury?

Becky resides in Birmingham, and she’s a truly great gamer. And she’s definitely a fan of Geezer [Butler, Black Sabbath’s bassist]and she plays in Geezer’s design. Which’s what I desired. She’s truly great.

Had you thought about dealing with Geezer on this album?

I desired him to use this album, however he could not do it. He’s doing his own album, I believe. Or at the time, something occurred there, so he could not concern England. I wished to get it done and lastly get it out, actually. Since Becky’s, as I state, a fan of Geezer, and she plays because design, I believed let’s offer it a shot. And she was excellent.

Mentioning Geezer, there’s been a great deal of talk in the in 2015 about a legal fight holding up the release of Black Sabbath’s earliest recordings, when you were still called Earth. Now thatyou have the rights to themwill they come out?

They will come out eventually. It’s strange when you hear things from so long back, and all these things appear that you forgot.

What struck you when you listened to the recordings once again for the very first time in years?

The noise and whatever. Bloody hell, we ‘d done it in a little studio. It was enjoyable to hear them, in fact. I sat listening to them all, and it was great due to the fact that there’s some jazzy things and bluesy things we done on them where we simply utilized to jam. On a great deal of the jams, it was all guitar, and I forgot half of that. I can’t play that now.

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Are you pleased with Black Sabbath’s tradition being done?

Yeah. The tradition’s been wonderful, actually. I believe it was an advantage to round off when we did the Back to the Beginning one, due to the fact that all the bands who were fans of Sabbath came onto that program, which was simply dazzling. And it was so great of them to all put themselves out to come and use the very same program and no egos or anything. Everyone simply got on with it and played. It was terrific for a last thing with Sabbath to take it together as the initial band and complete it off as it should.

How did doing that last efficiency feel for you?

On the night, it felt really odd for me since clearly we ‘d never ever been onstage with Ozzy in a throne previously, taking a seat. He was constantly leaping around, pulling faces, and making me and Geezer laugh. On this celebration, I could not see him due to the fact that he’s in that throne at the front.

Certainly, we had not had fun with Bill [Ward, Black Sabbath’s drummer] for 20 years, so Bill desired me to stand back by him even if he was uncertain of some bits. Therefore I did.

When I viewed it, I discovered it to be an extremely psychological efficiency.

It was. It truly was. Naturally, no one understood Ozzy was going to go shortly later on either. I understood he weren’t well, however I didn’t anticipate it to take place that fast.

Were you able to bid farewell?

He texted me the night previously, amusing enough, and stated he weren’t feeling terrific and so on. Clearly, many of our discussions to each other have been, “How are you feeling? How’s this? How’s that?” Therefore it was simply another discussion. I didn’t anticipate him to go over night. Blimey. It was a hell of a shock, actually.

He informed me in interviews how significant it was to him that you were helpful of him as he recovered up in current years.

Well, we did remain in touch a lot. And he was going through many various things and continuously in and out of healthcare facility and having this done which done. And once again, he waited me when I was identified with cancer. He called me every day. We’ve been helpful of each other. I do miss our discussions.

How have you dealt with the in 2015 without him?

It’s been truly unusual. I still do not seem like he’s gone because when I search YouTube or whatever, there’s something to do with Ozzy, and I see him once again and once again. It’s practically like he’s still here. It’s truly strange. Just, we were in touch many times. That’s what I miss out on.

How has your health been?

OK, I hope. I still enter frequently for examinations. Doing this album now, it provided me time to be able to do things. Monday and Tuesday, we ‘d constantly schedule [time with Mike Exeter] to work here at my home [studio]On a Monday or Tuesday, it ‘d constantly be I had to go to healthcare facility for a see. They wished to do this or do that. It simply constantly appeared to fall on a Monday or a Tuesday. We handled to get it done.

Do you have more product? Should we anticipate another solo album like this in the future?

I hope so. I simply take pleasure in doing it. It’s what I’ve constantly done.

I’m not into simply retiring and relaxing and not doing anything. I need to do something, and music is the only thing I understand what to do. I like producing it. I believe it’s excellent for your mind, too, to be able to make things up and develop concepts.

Will you be carrying out deal with the solo band?

There’s no prepare for anything. I simply take it as it comes now. That’s the advantage. You can arrange of choose: “Do I wish to do that? Or exists a deal to do that?”

What’s next for you, then?

Well, I’ve done a number of instrumentals, which I was going to place on this album, however I didn’t due to the fact that we didn’t have sufficient area. I may put those out someplace along the line on an album, however I’m going to continue composing and seeing what occurs. There’s constantly things that keep appearing to do– a bit for motion pictures or anything, truly, that simply comes out of the blue– and after that you state, “Oh, that’s an excellent concept.” And after that I’ll have a go at it. I’m not prepared to go away.

From Wanderer United States.