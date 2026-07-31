Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault and Wrongful Termination Lawsuit With Ex-Staffer

Lauren Pisciotta, West’s previous assistant, implicated the artist of drugging and sexually attacking her at a Sean Combs studio session

Kanye West settled a suit submitted by Lauren Pisciotta, who worked as his assistant from 2021 to 2023. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kanye West has actually reached a settlement with his previous assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who implicated the artist of sexual attack, sex trafficking, and wrongful termination.

The settlement was reached on July 23, according to court files acquired byU.S.A. Today,and Pisciotta needs to now submit a termination demand within 45 days. The regards to the offer have actually not been divulged. When resolving the settlement, Pisciotta’s lawyer, Arick Fudali, informed the publication, “The matter has actually been fixed.”

An agent for West did not instantly react to an ask for remark.

In June 2024, Pisciotta– who worked for West from 2021 to 2023– took legal action against the rap artist, declaring unwanted sexual advances, breach of agreement, and wrongful termination. In a previous declaration toWandererWest’s legal agent called Pisciotta’s accusations “unwarranted” and implicated her of participating in “blackmail and extortion” after he declined her sexual advances.

“She was ended for being unqualified, requiring unreasonable amounts of cash (consisting of a $4 million yearly income) and many recorded occurrences of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” the declaration sent out by West’s press agent declared.

Over a year after the preliminary suit, Pisciotta submitted an modified suit that consisted of brand-new allegations versus West, likewise referred to as Ye, of stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment. “Ye subjected Ms. Pisciotta to profane remarks about her body, required she use tight fitting clothes, searched her regularly, required her to enjoy Ye carry out sexual show other ladies, sent her raunchy images and required she do the exact same, and consistently required that she join his sexual encounters, which she declined,” the claim gotten by Page Six declared.

Pisciotta likewise declared that “on one event, Ye tried to vaginally permeate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers” which West “orally raped her without her permission.” In another modification 4 months after the preliminary filing, Pisciotta included a claims that West drugged and sexually attacked her at a Sean Combs studio session.

Since West went on an antisemitic tirade in fall 2022, the artist has actually dealt with a wave of claims submitted by individuals who dealt with him from ex-Yeezy workers, instructors at his unsuccessful Donda Academy, and artists declaring tasting conflicts. In March, West was discovered accountable by a jury Wednesday after a guy stated he was seriously hurt throughout the questionable gutting of the rap artist’s $57 million Malibu estate in 2021.

From Wanderer United States.