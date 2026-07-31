Public Examinations Amendment Bill Taken Up For Consideration For Passage In Rajya Sabha|Image: Youtube/Sansad Television

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday moved the general public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha after it was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote following a substantial conversation the other day. The Bill has actually been used up for conversation in the Upper House.

Throughout his address, Singh stated that the Bill is an extension of the earlier costs. He stated that there is a deep sense of level of sensitivity and issue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and once again revealed for the youth of this nation.

The modifications in the costs show the federal government’s desire to gain from experience after the application of the 2024 anti-paper leakage law, Singh stated.

“In the wake of the recent sequence of events, PM Modi lost no time to declare that nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the students’ future. There is a zero tolerance policy. This legislation seeks to make the law more stringent. It is my humble request to all leaders in the house to help pass the bill. I know by now most of the content of the bill is known to you,” the minister stated.

Highlighting the crucial arrangements of the Amendment Bill, Jitendra Singh stated the penalty for individuals turning to unjust ways has actually been boosted from jail time of 3 to 5 years to 5 to 10 years, while the optimum fine has actually been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. For provider associated with such offenses, the optimum fine has actually been improved from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore and the duration of debarment from carrying out public assessments has actually been increased from 4 years to 8 years.

Penalty for directors and senior management of service suppliers has actually likewise been improved from 3 to 10 years’ jail time to 5 to 10 years, with the optimum fine increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. The Bill additional boosts penalty for organised criminal activity from 5 to 10 years’ jail time to 7 to 10 years and increases the optimum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The Minister stated the Amendment Bill attends to the facility of Special Fast Track Courts for offenses connecting to public evaluations and imagines conclusion of examination within 2 months and conclusion of trial within 3 months from the date of filing of the charge sheet. The Bill likewise attends to visit of Special Public Prosecutors and empowers the Government to make up a Special Task Force for examination of offenses under the Act, consequently making sure swift and reliable action versus arranged examination-related criminal activities.

He likewise described the Prime Minister’s statement of a top-level job force making up noteworthy specialists to make the general public evaluation system leak-proof and stated significant development has actually been made in carrying out the suggestions targeted at reinforcing the evaluation community.