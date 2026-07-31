Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav And Yash Vir Singh Qualify For Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Final

Neeraj Chopra in action|Image: AP

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh protected locations in the guys’s javelin last at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a difficult certification round impacted by windy conditions in Glasgow on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Neeraj, who has actually typically sealed credentials with a single huge include significant occasions, needed to wait up until his 2nd effort to protect his location in the last. The Olympic champ opened with a modest 76.28 m before enhancing to 79.61 m with his 2nd toss, which put him 5th in the certification standings. He decided versus taking his last effort after verifying his area amongst the leading 12, according to ESPN.

Yash Vir Singh started his project with a 73.89 m toss before enhancing slowly through the round. His last effort produced his best shot of 78.36 m, assisting him complete 10th and book his location in the last.

Rohit Yadav likewise made it through after a constant efficiency. He began with 77.04 m and produced his finest toss of 78.37 m in the 2nd round, which put him ninth total. He chose not to take his last effort, with his certification position appearing protected.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage topped the certification standings with an outstanding 82.84 m toss, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters ended up second with 81.29 m. South Africa’s Douw Smit (80.64 m) and England’s Ben East (80.38 m) were the other professional athletes to cross the 80m mark.

Olympics 2024 gold-medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan certified in seventh location with a best toss of 78.63 m, while a number of huge names had a hard time in the challenging conditions.