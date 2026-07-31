19659001 News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ India News Videos/ 19659004 International Media Watch This: Pakistan’s Brutal Massacre of Innocents In PoK|Arnab Goswami’s Lead Released Jul 30, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST 19659006 19659007 Program Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 In an enthusiastic and impactful episode of Arnab’s Lead, Republic television exposes the striking indifference of international media relating to the terrible killings happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In current weeks, unarmed civilian demonstrators in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad have actually been ruth 19659011 Follow: < img alt = 19459009 src = 19459010 decoding = 19459011 loading = fetchpriority = 19459013 width = height = > 19659012