Male Who Stabbed Novelist Salman Rushdie Found Guilty of Federal Terrorism Charges|Image: Reuters

The male who stabbed and partly blinded author Salman Rushdie at a speaking engagement in 2022 was condemned on Wednesday of federal terrorism charges for the attack, which district attorneys stated was prompted by death risks over Rushdie’s unique “The Satanic Verses.”

Hadi Matar, 28, currently serving a 25-year jail term on state charges of tried murder for the knife attack, now deals with an optimum charge of life behind bars when he is sentenced on his federal conviction, arranged for November 3.

A U.S. District Court jury in Buffalo, New York, pondered for just 2 hours before discovering Matar guilty on all counts – trying to offer material assistance to Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist company; participating in terrorism going beyond nationwide limits; and offering material assistance to terrorists.

The decision topped a trial that started last Tuesday and consisted of prosecution statement from Rushdie, 79, winner of the distinguished Booker Prize for his 1981 book, “Midnight’s Children.” Neither Matar nor anybody else was contacted us to the witness stand by the defense.

At the time of the attack, Rushdie had actually dealt with dangers on his life considering that the 1988 publication of his 4th book, “The Satanic Verses.”

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, knocked the book as blasphemous, and in 1989 provided a spiritual order, or fatwa, contacting Muslims to eliminate Rushdie and anybody else associated with the book’s publication.

Khomeini’s fatwa resulted in a multimillion-dollar bounty and numerous other acts of violence, consisting of the 1991 murder of Rushdie’s Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi.

The Iranian federal government distanced itself from the fatwa in 1998. The order was backed in 2006 by Hezbollah’s secretary basic and declared in 2017 by Khomeini’s follower, Ali Khamenei, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Years in Seclusion

According to proof provided at his trial, Matar invested more than a year looking into the fatwa before trying to satisfy the order with an attack on Rushdie while the author was on phase speaking at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and education center, in Mayville, New York, on August 12, 2022.

Rushdie, who invested the very first years of the fatwa in hiding, was stabbed more than a lots times in the head, neck, upper body and left hand. The Indian-born author lost sight in his best eye and suffered damage to his internal organs. A 2nd male likewise was injured in the attack.

Audience members hurried onto the phase to suppress the opponent.

U.S.-born Matar, who likewise has Lebanese citizenship, resided in Fairview, New Jersey, and was condemned of tried murder in a New York state court in February 2025. He was sentenced 3 months later on to 25 years in jail.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri household in India and later on gotten British and U.S. citizenship, invested the majority of the 1990s in privacy under the security of the British cops however embraced a greater profile more than 20 years earlier, relocating to New York City.