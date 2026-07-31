Hosp personnel attack police officer implicated of woman’s murder

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-47529300,imgsize-110164,width-400,height-225,resizemode-75/47529300.jpg" alt="Hosp staff assault cop accused of girl’s murder" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

Gorakhpur< period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">: An authorities constable apprehended for kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old lady was apparently attacked by medical professionals, nurses and healthcare facility workers when he was given the district health center for a medical exam on Thursday afternoon.The implicated, Abhishek Yadav (35), published with Dial-112 in Gorakhpur, was required to the healthcare facility by authorities around 2.30 pm. On seeing him, upset healthcare facility personnel apparently chased after and beat him before cops workers stepped in and accompanied him to security.According to authorities, a woman had actually gone to the district healthcare facility on Jul 28 to provide food to her senior sibling, who was confessed there for treatment. CCTV video footage later on revealed Yadav, in uniform, approaching the kid outside the medical facility, speaking with her and taking her away on his motorbike.Private investigators stated the constable abducted the woman on the pretext of dropping her home and took her almost 15 km away to a cremation ground. Cops believe she might have been sexually attacked before being eliminated.Her body was recuperated on Thursday early morning from a river following the implicated’s disclosure.SSP Kaustubh stated more than 200 CCTV clips were analyzed throughout the examination. Yadav, a 2018-batch constable, admitted throughout questioning. Cops have actually suggested his termination from service and stated action under the National Security Act (NSA) will likewise be started.Yadav had actually previously been suspended and imprisoned in a molestation case including a lady from West Bengal in 2025 before being restored later on that year.