Vikram Misri satisfies Bhutan equivalent, evaluates India-backed advancement tasks

The talks concentrated on evaluating the execution of advancement jobs supported by India in varied fields

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri satisfied his Bhutanese equivalent Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji in Thimphu on Thursday, where the 2 sides co-chaired the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks and evaluated the development and application of India-supported jobs throughout several sectors under Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan.The Indian Embassy in Thimphu revealed the conference in a post on X, stating, “Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri @VikramMisri and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji co-chaired 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan today.”

According to the embassy, the talks concentrated on evaluating the application of advancement jobs supported by India in varied fields, showing the broad advancement collaboration in between the 2 neighbouring nations.The conversations were kept in the Bhutanese capital as part of the routine bilateral advancement cooperation system in between India and Bhutan.The embassy included that “Bhutan appreciated India’s significant support and contribution to its development,” highlighting Thimphu’s recognition of New Delhi’s function in supporting the nation’s advancement top priorities under the present five-year strategy.