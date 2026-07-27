India’s Youth Hockey5s win a boost for the game in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s batch of young hockey players produced another bright chapter on Saturday as a group led by Ketan Kushwaha steered India to the men’s Youth Hockey5s Championship title in Oman, defeating Pakistan 3-1. The win helped India qualify for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup. India team members celebrate with the trophy in Doha. (Hockey India)

Kushwaha, fresh from captaining India to the Men’s U18 Asia Cup triumph last month, again proved his leadership qualities. In the frenetic format of Hockey5s, where quick decision-making and relentless work-rate determine outcomes, Kushwaha’s calmness and tactical clarity made the difference. He helped rotate the attack and inject fluidity in the defence, which helped India dominate the key phases in the tournament.

Kushwaha also finished with 18 goals, including three challenge goals. In the U18 Asia Cup, he had eight goals. Shahrukh Ali (7), Romit Pal (7), Prahlad Rajbhar (7) and Rahul Yadav (6) — all products of Uttar Pradesh’s coaching circuits and academies — complemented Kushwaha’s captaincy with performances that underlined depth and balance.

Ali’s pace and positional sense on the flank created constant headaches for opponents. His timing on overlaps and penetrating runs supplied several scoring chances and kept the opposition’s fullbacks pinned back, allowing India to control transition phases.

Pal brought composure to the midfield. In a format where space opens and closes rapidly, his ball retention and distribution helped India maintain tempo. He frequently acted as the pivot between defence and attack, picking smart passes into the circle and recycling possession under pressure. Romit plugged gaps, covered counters, and provided quiet leadership that complemented Kushwaha’s more vocal captaincy.

Rajbhar, known in domestic circles for his tackling and tenacity, was the defensive backbone. In Hockey5s, individual defensive moments often decide matches. Rajbhar produced several timely interceptions and clearances that thwarted opposition momentum. His ability to read the game and win 50-50 duels lifted the team’s resilience in tight moments.

Rahul Yadav gave the unit an attacking edge with direct running and finishing instincts, his efficiency inside the scoring zone proving crucial. He converted pressure into goals and, when not scoring, drew defensive attention away to create space for team-mates. His finishing in the final phases helped seal tense matches.

This cluster of UP talent lifted spirits in a state that saw recent disappointment after Pal was omitted from India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup. Pal was among the stars in India’s bronze-winning side at the Paris Olympics. His absence from the World Cup roster raised concern about the transition from established stars to the next generation.

The Youth Hockey5s triumph, however, signalled that UP’s talent pipeline is functioning as younger players are absorbing responsibility, thriving in international environments. The success in Oman also highlighted the role of UP coaching structures and academies that have steadily improved facilities and exposure for young players.

For selectors and coaches, the tournament delivered talking points. Kushwaha’s leadership, Pal’s midfield steadiness, Ali’s wing dynamism, Rajbhar’s defensive grit and Yadav’s finishing offer a template for future youth setups. If nurtured—with international exposure, physical conditioning, and tactical education—these players could bridge the gap to senior-level hockey.

“We have a structured setup to groom young talent at the grassroots levels across Uttar Pradesh through various academies, government hostels and sports colleges and that’s the reason we have been a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit,” said UP Hockey’s chief RP Singh on Sunday.

“Hockey isn’t only a sport for us, but a way of life. In Lucknow itself, we have 300-plus players, including girls. The number is good enough to let anybody know how people love the sport and are dedicated,” added Singh, who is also the director of sports of Uttar Pradesh.