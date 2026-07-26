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Home Business Govt rejects ADGP Ajith Kumar’s report against P Vijayan, revives Punyam Poonkavanam...

Govt rejects ADGP Ajith Kumar’s report against P Vijayan, revives Punyam Poonkavanam project

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Govt rejects ADGP Ajith Kumar’s report against P Vijayan, revives Punyam Poonkavanam project

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has suffered another setback after state govt rejected the report he had submitted against senior IPS officer P Vijayan over Punyam Poonkavanam project at Sabarimala. Govt has also cleared way for the project to resume during the upcoming Mandala pilgrimage season.Punyam Poonkavanam, implemented by state police, focuses on waste management, sanitation and providing essential services to pilgrims at Sabarimala.Controversy began after allegations of irregularities in implementation of the project prompted high court’s division bench to direct then law and order ADGP Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Kumar’s report reportedly levelled serious allegations against Vijayan, following which the project was discontinued when Kumar was serving as Sabarimala chief coordinator.

High court later directed state govt to conduct an independent inquiry into allegations against the senior officer. Based on an investigation carried out by home secretary, govt concluded that there was no evidence of misconduct and accepted explanation submitted by Vijayan. Official order states that no irregularities were found and grants him a clean chit.Govt has also directed that Punyam Poonkavanam project be reintroduced for forthcoming Mandala season.

Vijayan, who is currently ADGP in charge of law and order, is also responsible for Sabarimala arrangements.Govt decision comes at a time when Kumar remains under suspension. Report he had earlier submitted has now been officially rejected, marking a significant reversal in the long-running dispute between the two IPS officers.The developments are also linked to the ongoing rivalry within state police leadership. Earlier, Kumar had reportedly informed DGP that Vijayan was involved in a gold smuggling network centred around Karipur. After those allegations were found to be unsubstantiated, Vijayan filed a complaint with govt seeking action against Kumar, which is still under consideration.

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