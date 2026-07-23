Omar Abdullah ‘flees’ Jantar Mantar in vehicle, states CJP fans followed him

Omar Abdullah took a trip in the auto-rickshaw in addition to his 2 boys, Zahir Abdullah and Zamir Abdullah. Picture credit: X @OmarAbdullah

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Tuesday stated his now-viral autorickshaw trip after Monday’s demonstration in New Delhi for repair of statehood was an unexpected choice triggered by issues after advocates of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) began following him.Videos of Omar sitting inside a green-and-yellow autorickshaw, bring demonstration placards after the presentation, have actually spread out all throughout social networks. “It was totally spontaneous,” he stated, speaking to press reporters after a presser.“I began strolling back after the demonstration when a few of my celebration employees joined me. The Cockroach Party individuals likewise started following us,” Omar stated. “I discovered the Delhi Police was getting extremely tense, with more squad car showing up.

I believed these Cockroach Party fans may wind up being tear-gassed as individuals would presume I was leading them towards Rajpath and Parliament. I didn’t desire that on my head,” he stated.

“Then I saw an autorickshaw, leapt in and left.”

Previously, attending to an interview, Omar validated the demonstration for statehood in New Delhi however left out remediation of Article 370 from it, stating the incumbent govt at the Centre, which has actually withdrawed the unique status of J&K, will not restore it.

“I have actually constantly informed individuals of Jammu & & Kashmir that anticipating the very same individuals who took Article 370 away to hand it back to us on a plate is impractical,” he stated. “We need to work to bring back J&K’s unique status, however we are not going to get it under this govt.”Omar stated repair of statehood is the primary step towards any conversation on bring back unique status for J&K, arguing that unique status has little significance without a state’s legal powers.

“What does Article 370 imply without a state? What is the significance of Article 371 without a state?” he stated.Inquired about the lack of senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi throughout the demonstration, Omar stated the scenarios in New Delhi made it hard for numerous opposition leaders to take part. “Those people who were impacted by the tear gas understand what the circumstance resembled.”He stated delaying the demonstration was not a useful alternative in spite of the disturbance.About his United States president Donald Trump remarks on J&K statehood, he stated, “I have actually never ever internationalized Kashmir. Did I ask Mr Trump to get our statehood?”