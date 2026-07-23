EAM S Jaishankar, Marco Rubio hold talks in Manila on trade, energy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday to go over concern locations, consisting of trade, tariffs, energy, defence, important minerals, and expert system. Jaishankar and Rubio are likewise comprehended to have actually exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its more comprehensive influence on worldwide energy materials and market stability. — DrSJaishankar (@DrSJaishankar)

Both diplomats remained in the Philippine capital to take part in top-level conversations under the structure of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quad grouping.

“Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence,” Jaishankar stated on social networks.

“We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” he stated.

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