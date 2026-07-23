Why is it called Pickaxe Mountain, Iran’s underground nuclear center? Its significance, depth and difficulties Donald Trump deals with if he chooses to bomb it

Run-through Pickaxe Mountain mountain’s name stems from its Persian name Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La. The mountain has actually entered focus as United States President has actually threatened to strike the mountain, connected a Iran’s nuclear program. According to security professionals, the deep structures are created to endure aerial attacks and effective weapons

Iran pickaxe mountain and a file image of United States Donald Trump

Pickaxe Mountain, a greatly strengthened mountain website connected to Iran’s nuclear facilities, has actually come under restored spotlight after United States President Donald Trump stated in a current interview that the United States might target the location” quite quickly.”The website lies near Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex, one of the nation’s most essential uranium enrichment. Security experts and nuclear specialists think about Pickaxe Mountain among the most secured places connected to Iran’s nuclear program due to the fact that crucial centers are thought to be buried deep inside the mountain.

Why is it called Pickaxe Mountain?

According to Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), a Washington-based non-proliferation research study company, the name “Pickaxe Mountain” originates from the Persian name of the mountain, Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La. The word “Kolang” equates to “pickaxe”, leading scientists and experts to describe the area as Pickaxe Mountain in English-language reports.

The mountain has actually ended up being a focus of attention due to the fact that of substantial underground building and construction performed below its rocky surface. According to evaluations by the Institute for Science and International Security, deal with the underground center started around late 2020. Iran stated at the time that the brand-new underground halls were meant to change an above-ground innovative centrifuge assembly center at Natanz that had actually formerly been ruined.

Area of Pickaxe Mountain

Pickaxe Mountain is located approximately 220 kilometers south of Tehran and about 2 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear complex. The location forms part of a bigger protected zone that consists of numerous underground setups related to Iran’s nuclear activities, according to the think-tank.

Natanz has actually long been at the center of global issue over Iran’s nuclear program. The enrichment website has actually been targeted in military operations for many years. According to professional evaluations, the more recent tunnel complex underneath Pickaxe Mountain was not struck throughout current disputes including Iran, Israel and the United States.

What makes the Pickaxe Mountain website considerable?



What differentiates Pickaxe Mountain from numerous other nuclear-related centers is the depth and defense of its underground structures. Professional analysis by the think-tank shows that the website includes 2 sets of tunnel entryways sculpted into the mountain. These entryways are thought to supply access to a big underground complex. Experts approximate that parts of the center might lie more than 100 meters below the mountain’s surface area, making it among the inmost recognized nuclear-linked setups in Iran. The mountain itself increases to about 1,608 meters above water level.

Professionals think the depth of the center was intentionally picked to supply defense from air campaign and standard bunker-busting weapons. The think-tank’s specialists think that if Iran reconstructs its centrifuge producing network, it might develop a smaller sized centrifuge assembly center inside Pickaxe Mountain to support a possible nuclear weapons program. The large underground complex is believed to have sufficient area not just for centrifuge production however likewise for a uranium enrichment plant efficient in producing weapons-grade uranium, it stated.

Donald Trump’s obstacle



The think-tank’s experts state the website provides a significant obstacle for any aggressor. According to evaluations pointed out by the Institute for Science and International Security, the underground complex might be beyond the reach of even the most effective bunker-buster bombs presently readily available in the U.S. toolbox.

Due to the fact that of its depth and stronghold, specialists argue that ground-based attacks might be more efficient than standard aerial barrage.

Increasing stress



The concentrate on Pickaxe Mountain comes in the middle of restored stress in between Washington and Tehran. Following Trump’s remarks about the website, Iran’s Khatem al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the nation’s leading joint military command, alerted that any U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear centers would set off retaliation versus American interests and those of its allies.