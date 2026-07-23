Varanasi title concern dealt with; Subba Reddy hands rights over to manufacturer KL Narayana

(From left) T Prasanna Kumar, KL Narayana, Subba Reddy, and Veera Shankar throughout the title handover event, where Subba Reddy willingly turned over the title Varanasi to manufacturer KL Narayana Upgraded on : 23 Jul 2026, 10:21 am The title debate surrounding SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s enthusiastic movie Varanasi has actually lastly concerned an end. When the makers revealed the movie’s very first peek and revealed its title, it triggered debate as the title Varanasi had actually currently been signed up with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce by director Subba Reddy. After Rajamouli formally revealed the title, Subba Reddy at first objected, mentioning that it had actually been signed up under his name. The problem has actually now been agreeably fixed. On Thursday, Subba Reddy willingly turned over the title rights Varanasi to manufacturer KL Narayana for the Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu movie without accepting any monetary settlement.

Speaking at a media interaction together with Producers Council secretary Prasanna Kumar and previous Directors’ Association President Veera Shankar, Subba Reddy exposed that he had actually signed up the title in 2023 under his production banner and had actually even started establishing a story around it.

After discovering that the very same title was needed for Rajamouli’s distinguished task, he chose to part with it in the bigger interest of Telugu movie theater. “It is an honour to contribute, even in a small way, to such a landmark project featuring my favourite actor Mahesh Babu, director SS Rajamouli, and producer KL Narayana,” Subba Reddy stated.

He clarified that he never ever saw the title as a service chance and did not even think about accepting a single rupee in return. “A title is an emotion for me. It’s not meant to be sold. I was happy to give the title for a good film,” he stated.