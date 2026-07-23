New poster for Jithu Madhavan’s Suriya 47 mean go back to familiar area for director

The group behind Suriya 47 (L) and a poster for the movie (R) Upgraded on : 23 Jul 2026, 9:47 am On the event of Suriya’s birthday the makers of the star’s upcoming movie, tentatively entitled Suriya 47launched a brand-new poster for the movie. The upcoming movie will be directed by Aavesham-popularity Jithu Madhavan. Suriya 47 has actually been an extremely deceptive task with complete information of the plot and cast yet to be totally exposed. An earlier poster for the movie, which was launched as part of Netflix’s slate exposed that this would be a police officer flick.

The recently launched poster likewise means the movie keeping the exact same mix of whimsy and dramatics as director Jithu’s earlier directorial endeavors, Romancham (2022) and Aavesham (2024 ).

Naslen and Nazriya Nazim likewise star together with Suriya in the upcoming movie. Sushin Shyam reunites with Jithu after Aavesham (2024 ). Suriya is producing under his freshly formed Zhagaram Studios banner along with his 2D Entertainment banner, through which Jyothika likewise backs the movie.

Jithu Madhavan likewise acted as an author behind the drama thriller, Balan: The BoyDirected by Chidambaram, who has actually directed Manjummel Boys formerly, the movie opened in theatres on June 19.