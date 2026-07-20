Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026: Up to 20% Off Men’s, Women’s and Couple Watches, 16-17 July

India, July 15 —

There is a specific kind of watch you have been circling for weeks. You have opened the product page more than once. You have shown a friend the photo and asked, “What do you think?” You haven’t bought it yet, because the price felt like it deserved one more thought.

For two days – Thursday, 16 July, and Friday, 17 July, 2026 – that thought gets a little easier.

The Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026 brings men’s watches, women’s watches, and matching couple watches up to 20% off on selected collections. Not everything, and not the same percentage across the board, but a genuine season sale on the collections people have actually been wearing. This year’s edition is wrapped in a theme that fits the mood perfectly: Alarm Mode – dark backgrounds, signal-yellow highlights, a ticking countdown. It feels less like a typical sale banner and more like a wake-up call, which is exactly what an end-of-season sale should feel like.

What Is the Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026?

The Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026 is a two-day watch sale, running 16 to 17 July 2026, offering up to 20% off on selected men’s and women’s watch collections, including ten curated couple watches. It’s Sylvi’s official season sale event, timed for the monsoon season sale window – the point in the year when a lot of India resets its wardrobe.

If you’ve been searching for an watches end of season sale in India, this is the one worth bookmarking.

Why Shop This Season Sale

A season sale is only worth your time if what’s discounted is worth owning in the first place. Every watch in Sylvi’s range – whether analog, automatic, or analog-digital – goes through quality checks before it ships, sale or no sale. The discount changes the price. It does not change the standard.

Discounts in this sale are not uniform across the catalogue. Some collections are included at a smaller percentage, others at the full 20% off, so it’s worth checking the specific collection you want against the list below rather than assuming one number applies everywhere.

Watches for Men and Women – What’s Actually on Sale

The Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026 includes 21 selected collections in total – 14 for men, 7 for women.

Men’s collections on sale: Iconic, Pulse Skeleton, Frist, Core X, Imperial, Opus, Urbane-Moon, Elegare, Blade, Specter, Blade DualTime, TimeShift, Starboard, and Professional Edge.

Women’s collections on sale: Velvetine, Bella, Dazell, Timeora, Serene, Ellore, and Riva.

That’s 21 collections, each carrying its own discount up to 20% off. Check the product page of any collection above for its exact sale price during the two-day window.

Couple Watches: This Season’s Real Highlight

Some gifts are forgotten. A matching pair on two wrists is not.

This sale includes ten curated couple-watch pairings – a men’s and women’s watch styled to sit together, whether that’s a shared steel finish, a rose gold echo, or a deep black-on-black pairing. Each watch in a pairing is drawn from a collection already included in this sale, so both pieces carry a sale price – not a smaller “combo-only” saving stacked on top.

No. Men’s Watch Women’s Watch 1 TimeShift Black Silver Steel Serene Black Silver 2 TimeShift Black Rose Gold Steel Dazell Black Rose Gold 3 TimeShift All Black Steel Dazell Deep Black 4 Starboard Rose Gold Ellore All Rose Gold 5 Starboard White Silver Serene Silver Steel 6 Blade DualTime Black Rose Gold Silver Steel Velvetine Black Rose Gold Steel 7 Blade Black Steel Timeora Deep Black 8 Professional Edge Full Black Steel Dazell Deep Black 9 Professional Edge Black Silver Serene Black Silver Mesh 10 Starboard White Silver Riva Lunar Silver

If you’re shopping this for an anniversary, a proposal, or simply because two people who like each other should also match on the wrist, this is the window to do it.

When Is the Sylvi End of Season Sale in India?

The sale runs for exactly two days: Thursday, 16 July 2026, and Friday, 17 July 2026 – a short, fixed window on a specific, named list of collections, rather than a vague “sale ends soon” banner that quietly extends itself. Sale pricing on the included collections is only valid for these two days.

What Comes With Every Sylvi Watch

Every Sylvi watch – sale or full price – is designed and quality-checked in India, out of Surat. Two things sit behind that: the Prototype Program, where customers help shape upcoming designs before they launch, and Certified Imperfect, where watches with minor cosmetic flaws are sold openly at a lower price instead of quietly set aside.

On warranty: every Sylvi watch carries a one-year warranty in total, made up of a six-month manufacturing warranty from the date of purchase and an additional six-month extended warranty on free registration, subject to applicable terms and conditions. That coverage applies the same way during this sale as it does at full price – a discount on the price tag, not on what’s backing the watch.

The Story Behind Sylvi Watches

Sylvi Watches was founded in Surat, Gujarat, in 2015 by Krushna Ghevariya and Ishan Kukadia – two founders who built the company without external funding, growing it the slow, deliberate way: bootstrapped, profitable, and reinvested back into the product. The brand introduced its first in-house collection in 2016, and has continued expanding its Made-in-India watch portfolio since, including analog-digital innovations highlighted in 2020.

A Quick Word on Buying During This Sale

It’s easy to get caught up in a countdown and buy the first thing that catches your eye, so here’s a simple way to shop this one well. Start with intent – are you buying for yourself, gifting, or replacing a watch that’s finally given up? That alone narrows 21 collections down to two or three worth actually browsing.

Check the details that matter beyond the dial too – strap material, water resistance, and case size – since a discount is only a good deal if the watch fits how you actually live. And if you’re shopping the couple-watch pairings for two people, it’s worth checking both watches individually rather than assuming “matching” means identical fit for both wrists.

Timed for the Season, Not Just the Calendar

There’s a reason this sale lands in mid-July rather than at some arbitrary point in the year. The monsoon stretch is when a lot of India naturally resets its wardrobe – swapping out what’s been worn all summer for something that’ll carry through the next few months. Watches don’t usually top that list the way clothes or footwear do, but they’re exactly the kind of purchase that benefits from a nudge like this one. A well-timed discount on a collection you’d have bought anyway, at full price, eventually, is a better deal than most flash sales that show up unannounced and disappear just as fast.

That’s also part of why the window here is only two days. A shorter sale forces a decision instead of an indefinite “I’ll get to it.” If there’s a men’s collection, a women’s collection, or a couple pairing you’ve been meaning to check out, mid-July is the moment Sylvi has built specifically for that.

Final Word

Sylvi Watches’ End of Season Sale 2026 is trying to be the most useful sale you’ll see this month, for the two days it runs. Whether you’re after a men’s collection, a women’s collection, or one of the ten curated couple pairings, it’s structured to get you there quickly instead of making you dig for it.

16 to 17 July 2026. Two days, 21 collections, up to 20% off. This one’s worth marking on the calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Sylvi End of Season Sale 2026? The sale runs for two days – Thursday, 16 July, and Friday, 17 July, 2026. Sale pricing on included collections applies only during this window.

How much discount is on men’s watches? Fourteen men’s collections are included, with discounts up to 20% off – the exact percentage varies by collection, so check the product page for the specific style you want.

How much discount is on women’s watches? Seven women’s collections, including Velvetine, Serene, and Ellore, are included with discounts up to 20% off on selected styles.

Are couple watches included in the sale? Yes. All ten couple-watch pairings are built from collections included in this sale, so both pieces in each pairing carry sale pricing.

Is this a clearance sale or a planned Sylvi sale? This is Sylvi’s official End of Season Sale – a dated, two-day event across a defined list of collections.

What warranty comes with a Sylvi watch bought on sale? Every Sylvi watch carries a one-year warranty in total – a six-month manufacturing warranty plus a six-month extension on free registration – the same coverage as a full-price purchase.

Can I buy a couple watch as a gift? Yes – it’s one of the most common uses for this edit. Choose a pairing from the ten above, and each watch is ready to give, not just ready to wear.