Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP Honoured by Saina Nehwal at Business Excellence India Awards 2026

India, July 14 —

Kolkata, April 10, 2026: Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP, one of India’s rapidly growing travel companies, has been honoured with the prestigious “Leading Travel Agency for Memorable Holiday Experiences” award at the Business Excellence India Awards 2026. The award recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences, personalized holiday planning, and outstanding customer satisfaction. The award was presented by Saina Nehwal, India’s Olympic medalist and badminton icon, during the grand awards ceremony held at Hotel Taj Taal Kutir, Eco Park, Kolkata, on 10th April 2026.

Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, the Business Excellence India Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding entrepreneurs, organizations, and professionals from diverse industries who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields. The prestigious event witnessed the gracious presence of Chief Celebrity Guest Saina Nehwal, whose inspiring journey has motivated millions across the country. The evening was further enriched by the presence of Guest of Honour Ena Saha, acclaimed actress and producer, along with Honorary Guests Dr. Basant Goel, Founder of GOEL Medicos and popularly known as the Blood Man of India, and Former Judge Mr. Ashok Kumar Patnaik. The event was proudly powered by Title Sponsor Epoxy Master, Co Sponsor SpinCare Laundry, and Associate Sponsors Bodacious Unisex Salon and GOEL Medicos, with support from leading media and event partners including 24 Hrs TV, 91.9 Friends FM, TV 19 Network, Yuva Shakti, Progift, Eventmas, Lemon Car, Police Public Press, and Taj Taal Kutir.

Over the years, Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP has established itself as a trusted name in India’s travel and tourism industry by creating memorable journeys for individuals, families, corporate organizations, educational institutions, and travel enthusiasts. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and personalized service, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of travel solutions including domestic and international leisure holidays, corporate travel management, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), educational tours, group departures, honeymoon packages, pilgrimage tours, and fully customized holiday experiences.

What distinguishes Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP is its commitment to understanding every traveler’s unique aspirations and transforming them into unforgettable experiences. Whether it is the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep, the breathtaking Himalayas, vibrant cultural destinations across India, or luxurious international vacations, the company carefully designs every itinerary with attention to detail, quality hospitality, safety, and seamless execution. Their experienced travel professionals work closely with clients to deliver hassle-free travel planning, competitive pricing, reliable support, and memorable experiences from the beginning of the journey until the traveler returns home.

Driven by innovation and a customer-first philosophy, the company continues to embrace evolving travel trends while maintaining high standards of professionalism and service excellence. Through its dedication, Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP has earned the confidence of thousands of satisfied travelers, corporate clients, and business partners across the country. Its growing reputation reflects its passion for making every holiday not just a trip, but a cherished lifetime memory.

The jury at the Business Excellence India Awards 2026 selected Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP for its consistent excellence in delivering exceptional holiday experiences, customer-centric travel solutions, innovation in itinerary planning, and remarkable contribution to India’s travel and tourism sector. The recognition further highlights the company’s ability to create meaningful travel experiences while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability, and service.

Receiving this prestigious honour marks another significant milestone in the company’s journey and serves as a testament to the dedication of its leadership and entire team. The award reinforces Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP’s commitment to continuously raising industry standards and inspiring confidence among travelers seeking memorable and hassle-free holiday experiences.

About PrestigeSphere PR

PrestigeSphere PR is one of India’s leading public relations and business recognition organizations, committed to celebrating excellence across industries. Through the Business Excellence India Awards, PrestigeSphere PR recognizes visionary entrepreneurs, innovative businesses, and outstanding professionals who are creating meaningful impact and contributing to India’s economic growth while inspiring the next generation of business leaders.

To know more about Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP and explore their travel experiences, visit:

https://www.touristhubindia.com/