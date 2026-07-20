dil-deewana-ho-gaya-to-release-on-july-31;-producer-ishpaul-singh-chawla-introduces-three-new-faces

India, July 15 —

A romantic family drama centred on love, emotions and family relationships, “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” is all set for a nationwide theatrical release on July 31. Produced by Ishpaul Singh Chawla under the Grandway Productions banner, the film reflects the producer’s decision to introduce three fresh faces in his debut Hindi production. Positioned as a clean family entertainer, the film is designed to be enjoyed by audiences of all age groups.

Producer Ishpaul Singh Chawla says he has always looked at films from the perspective of an ordinary moviegoer, and “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” has been made with the same approach. According to him, the real strength of a film lies not in big stars but in a compelling story, melodious music and good performances. That philosophy led him to cast actors who best suited their characters. Chawla expressed complete faith in debut feature film director Rajiv Shamlal Soni, saying the filmmaker gave 100 percent to the project. He also praised music composer Vishnu Narayan, stating that the film’s five songs have turned out exceptionally well and are likely to stay with audiences. Chawla further appreciated the supporting cast, saying every actor has done complete justice to their role and that the entire team worked with total dedication and sincerity.

The film’s promo and music were recently launched in Mumbai, where members of the media and invited guests were given their first glimpse of the project. The promo and songs received an enthusiastic response from both the media and the audience at the very first screening, generating excitement ahead of the film’s release.

The film is directed by Rajiv Shamlal Soni. While “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” marks his feature film directorial debut, he has previously directed several successful television serials for leading entertainment channels. The film has been shot across the picturesque locations of Mumbai and Manali.

Another highlight of the project is the launch of three new actors. Popular television actress Kajal Chauhan makes her Bollywood debut with the film, while Bhanuj Sood and Shubhkaran Bhopal also make their first appearance in a Hindi feature film.

Kajal Chauhan said that stepping into films after years of working in television is a dream come true. She thanked producer Ishpaul Singh Chawla for believing in a newcomer and giving her the opportunity. She also added that every member of the cast gave their 100 percent, and that dedication will be visible on screen.

Bhanuj Sood, who has previously appeared in several major advertising campaigns, said that “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” is his first feature film. Thanking the producer, he said receiving such an opportunity as a newcomer is very special and that the entire team worked with complete honesty and commitment throughout the project.

Manali-based actor Shubhkaran Bhopal revealed that he immediately accepted the film after director Rajiv Shamlal Soni narrated the story and informed him that the shooting would take place in Manali and Mumbai. He said it became an unforgettable experience because his family was able to visit the sets in his hometown and watch him perform. Shubhkaran also credited the entire cast and technical crew for working with complete dedication.

The film also features Mushtaq Khan, Aroon Bakshi, Raju Kher, Brij Gopal, Mehul Buch, Garima Agrawal, Anjali Gupta and Diveyaa Dwivedi in important roles.

According to the producer, “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” is a wholesome family entertainer that can be enjoyed together by mothers and sons, fathers and daughters, grandparents with their grandchildren, and even groups of friends.

The film will be released across India by JB Pictures, headed by Karan Bhatia. With its fresh cast, engaging story, melodious music, beautiful locations and family-oriented entertainment, “Dil Deewana Ho Gaya” is set to arrive in cinemas across the country on July 31.