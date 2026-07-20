Demand for Akashic Records Readings Continues to Grow Among Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune & Ahmedabad Clients

India, July 16 —

New Delhi, July 2026: Psychic Medium Daksh, a Delhi NCR-based practitioner of Akashic Records readings and evidential spirit mediumship, has reported an increase in enquiries and session bookings from clients in Gurgaon seeking guidance on career, relationships and spiritual matters, according to the practice.

The practice said that Akashic Records reading sessions are conducted without requiring clients to provide prior background information and are structured around four focus areas-love and relationships, career and finance, spiritual growth, and energetic clearance.

According to Psychic Medium Daksh, professionals from Gurgaon, particularly those working in corporate and consulting roles, have shown significant interest in the career and finance category.

Daksh Kakkar, known professionally as Psychic Medium Daksh, said he has been practising as an evidential spirit medium and Akashic Records reader for more than ten years, offering sessions both in person from Delhi and remotely for clients across India.

According to the practice, many Gurgaon-based clients seek appointments while evaluating career transitions, business decisions, promotions or relocations, often requesting sessions at short notice ahead of important professional decisions.

The practice further stated that remote consultations have become increasingly popular among working professionals with demanding schedules, allowing clients to participate without travelling to Delhi. It added that the structure and duration of sessions remain the same regardless of whether they are conducted in person or remotely.

In addition to Akashic Records readings, the practice offers mediumship sessions, psychic readings and a combined Life Soul Path session. According to the practice, some clients who initially book Akashic Records sessions later return for other spiritual consultation services based on their individual interests.

The practice also stated that clients from Gurgaon frequently ask whether business partners or co-founders can attend career-focused readings together. According to Daksh, sessions are conducted individually, although clients may choose to share their personal insights with others afterwards at their own discretion.

Commenting on the nature of client interactions, Daksh said that professionals from corporate backgrounds often approach consultations with focused and specific questions.

“Many of the Gurgaon clients I meet are at important career crossroads and are trying to make sense of decisions that may not be easy to discuss in a workplace setting,” said Daksh. “The sessions often help them explore those questions from a personal and spiritual perspective.”

He added, “Professionals from corporate environments generally ask very direct and specific questions, which often leads to more focused discussions during the session.”

According to the practice, it does not differentiate session duration or pricing based on a client’s profession, designation or industry, and follows the same consultation format for all clients.

About Psychic Medium Daksh

Daksh Kakkar, professionally known as Psychic Medium Daksh, is a Delhi-based practitioner of evidential spirit mediumship and Akashic Records reading. According to the practice, he has over ten years of experience and has delivered two TEDx talks. The practice also states that he has been featured in various media publications, including The Times of India and Pinkvilla.

Contact:

Psychic Medium Daksh

Website: psychicmediumdaksh.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/psychic_medium_daksh/

Email: info.pmdaksh@gmail.com

Phone: +91 95-1111-9918 | WhatsApp: +91 999-111-8592

Location: New Delhi, India