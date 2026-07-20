DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser Redefines Men’s Gifting with Luxury That Fits in Your Pocket

India, July 17 —

New Delhi, India: DENVER, one of India’s leading men’s grooming brands, presents the DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser-a premium refillable fragrance accessory that brings luxury, convenience and personal style together in a compact, travel-friendly format.

Created for men who appreciate the finer details of personal grooming, the DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser offers a sophisticated way to carry fragrance wherever life takes them. Compact enough to slip into a pocket, briefcase or cabin bag, the atomiser is designed for effortless, on-the-go use-making it the perfect companion for workdays, travel, social occasions and everyday touch-ups.

The atomiser is available with a choice of three luxury fragrances from the premium DENVER SRK Autograph Collection, co-curated by Shah Rukh Khan. Each fragrance blend is imported from France and bottled in India, combining global perfumery craftsmanship with contemporary Indian aspirations.

As men’s grooming and personal style continue to evolve, fragrance is increasingly becoming an extension of identity. The DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser addresses this shift by offering a product that is not only functional but also aspirational-a personal signature that travels with its owner and reflects his individuality.

Designed with a minimalist yet premium aesthetic, the atomiser draws inspiration from the refillable travel fragrance formats offered by some of the world’s most prestigious perfume houses. With its sleek design and reusable format, it delivers a luxury experience that feels both modern and accessible.

The launch also reimagines men’s gifting in India. While traditional gifting options such as wallets, belts, apparel and gadgets remain commonplace, there are few products that combine personal expression, portability and prestige in a single package. The DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser aims to fill that gap, offering a thoughtful and stylish gift for fathers, brothers, husbands, boyfriends, partners and friends who appreciate refined living.

Built for contemporary lifestyles, the atomiser can be refilled within seconds and reused endlessly. Its pocket-sized, cabin-friendly design makes it ideal for frequent travellers, professionals and anyone who prefers to stay fresh throughout the day without carrying bulky fragrance bottles.

Key Highlights

Refillable luxury perfume atomiser designed for everyday carry

Choice of three premium fragrances co-curated by Shah Rukh Khan

Fragrance blends imported from France and bottled in India

Compact, lightweight and cabin-friendly format

Minimalist, premium design that complements modern lifestyles

Easy refill mechanism for convenient use anytime, anywhere

Long-lasting fragrances

Skin-safe and cruelty-free formulation

Ideal premium gifting option for modern men

Price: INR 2100/-

Availability: DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser Eau de Parfum (20ml) is now available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India.

For more information, visit: https://denverformen.com/products/autograph-premium-atomizer-20mlx3-perfume?_pos=1&_psq=ato&_ss=e&_v=1.0

The DENVER Autograph Perfume Atomiser represents a new category in men’s lifestyle accessories-where fragrance, fashion and convenience converge. Whether gifted or self-purchased, it is designed for men who like to make an impression wherever they go.

Load. Spray. Slay. Repeat.