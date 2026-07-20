India’s Declining Fertility Rate Raises Concern; Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre Launches Free Fertility Health Camp to Promote Awareness

India, July 17 —

Pune: India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9, falling below the replacement level of 2.1 required to maintain a stable population. Fertility specialists believe that delayed marriages, career priorities, lifestyle changes, rising stress levels, and a lack of awareness about reproductive health are contributing to a growing incidence of infertility among couples. Against this backdrop, Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre has launched a Free Fertility Health Camp from July 15 to August 1, 2026, with the objective of creating awareness and encouraging timely fertility evaluation.

The initiative goes beyond providing medical consultations. It seeks to address the social stigma associated with infertility, educate couples about the importance of timely family planning, and encourage them to seek expert medical advice without hesitation. Many couples postpone fertility assessment due to social, emotional, or psychological barriers, often losing valuable reproductive years. The camp aims to reinforce the message that infertility is a medical condition-not a social stigma-and that timely diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the chances of parenthood.

The camp will be held at Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre’s Wakad and Koregaon Park centres, where couples will receive expert consultation, fertility assessment, essential diagnostic guidance, and complimentary semen analysis for men. Those interested can obtain further information by visiting www.xenithivf.com.

The initiative is being conducted under the guidance of Dr. Mamata Dighe, Founder and Director of Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre. A pioneer in reproductive medicine, Dr. Dighe has been practising medicine since 1992 and has over 28 years of experience in infertility management and IVF. She established the IVF Department at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune and is among India’s first board-certified specialists in Reproductive Medicine.

According to Dr. Dighe, many couples today delay parenthood while pursuing higher education, career growth, or financial stability. However, fertility naturally declines with age, particularly in women after the age of 30 and more significantly after 35. She emphasises that timely fertility evaluation and pre-conception counselling can help couples make informed decisions and improve their chances of a healthy pregnancy.

Dr. Dighe further noted that remarkable advances in In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and reproductive medicine have transformed infertility treatment over the past two decades. Modern IVF technology has enabled successful pregnancies even in complex cases involving PCOS, endometriosis, recurrent pregnancy loss, male infertility, and advanced maternal age. She stressed that IVF should not be viewed as a last resort but as a scientifically proven, safe, and highly effective treatment when recommended at the appropriate time by experienced fertility specialists.

Through this awareness initiative, Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre hopes to foster open conversations about infertility, improve reproductive health awareness, and encourage couples to seek timely medical guidance. The centre has appealed to couples across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to participate in the camp and take a proactive step towards achieving their dream of parenthood.

Website – www.xenithivf.com

Instagram – www.instagram.com/xenithivf