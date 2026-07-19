72nd National Awards: Meiyazhagan get unique reference, Amaran and Maharaja become huge winners

Posters for Amaran and Maharaja

Upgraded on : 19 Jul 2026, 7:07 am

The 72nd National Awards for the very best in Indian movie theater for the year 2024, was revealed late on Saturday. Among Tamil movies Amaran and Maharaja were the most significant winners together with Dhanush, who likewise bagged several awards.

Amaranwhich is a biopic about the life of late Major Mukund Varadarajan, saw its director Rajkumar Periyasamy win Best Direction, music author GV Prakash Kumar win for Best Music Direction (Background Music), and editor R Kalaivannan winning Best Editing.

Maharaja was a drama thriller which focuses on a daddy’s mission to look for justice for his child. Winning as part of the movie is debutante Sachina Namidass who won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Stunt choreographer Anl Arasu ends up being the very first winner for a Tamil movie in the classification of Best Stunt Choreography for his operate in Maharaja