Arshad Warsi led Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a release date

Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in Jeevan Bheema Yojana Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-07-19T07:09:10.330Z" title="2026-07-19 07:09"> 19 Jul 2026, 7:09 am Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh, who just recently shared screen in the funny performer Dhamaal 4will quickly be seen together in another funny, entitled Jeevan Bheema YojanaOn Saturday, the makers revealed the release date for their movie. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the crime-comedy will get here in theatres on August 28. The funny likewise marks the very first time Arshad Warsi will be seen in a comic function. The story revolves his 2 characters Jeevan, a middle-class guy dealing with heavy financial obligation, his callous doppleganger Bheema, and how fate brings the 2 males deal with to deal with, causing disorderly accident of their worlds. Sanjeeda will be viewed as Jeevan’s better half Yojana, a streetsmart female who waits her spouse with her conniving methods.

The movie likewise includes Vijay Raaz as Vinayak. The ensemble cast of the movie consists of Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure. The main teaser of the movie was launched almost a month back. Vivek Verma has actually composed the story, besides co-penning discussions with Meghvrart Singh Gurjar.

Discussing his movie just recently, Abhishek explained it as a ‘dark funny with a human heart.’ Abhishek has actually formerly directed works like Dolly Ki Doli (2015 ), FryDay (2018) and the OTT series Hey Prabhu! (2021 ). Abhishek has actually likewise penned the movie script in cooperation with Mukta Bhatt and Vivek Verma. Produced by Anshu Mishra under Starbeam Ventures, the movie has cinematographer Sarthak Johar, production designer Lucky Madhukar, and editor Sandeep Kurup.