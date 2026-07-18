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Odisha school textbook errors: OTPM Director admits mistakes happened due to limited production time

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The Crime Branch intensified its investigation into alleged errors in Odisha’s government school textbooks, conducting searches at the Odisha Textbook Production and Marketing (OTPM) office and OSEPA headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Also Read: School textbook errors: Senior S&ME officials hold closed-door meeting ahead of Crime Branch probe
A Crime Branch team examined documents related to textbook printing…

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