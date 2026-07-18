The Crime Branch intensified its investigation into alleged errors in Odisha’s government school textbooks, conducting searches at the Odisha Textbook Production and Marketing (OTPM) office and OSEPA headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
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A Crime Branch team examined documents related to textbook printing…
Odisha school textbook errors: OTPM Director admits mistakes happened due to limited production time
The Crime Branch intensified its investigation into alleged errors in Odisha’s government school textbooks, conducting searches at the Odisha Textbook Production and Marketing (OTPM) office and OSEPA headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Friday.