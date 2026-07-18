'Good Day To Drown Sorrows...': King Charles Drinks Beer At UK Bar After England's Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup Defeat | VIDEO

Dorset: UK King Charles made a light-hearted remark about England’s heartbreaking defeat in 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final game. Sipping beer at a bar in England, the monarch joked about drowning sorrows.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Hall and Woodhouse Badge Brewery bar in Dorest, a day after England’s brutal loss.

A video from the bar showed the King drinking Fursty Ferret amber ale and Tanglefoot golden ale. As he took a sip, he giggled and joked, “Maybe it is a good day to drown a few sorrows.”

Lionel Messi shakes hands with Harry Kane after match | Image: Reuters

England lost its FIFA World Cup 2026 dream with 2-1 defeat to Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium, USA. This was despite Anthony Gordon scoring a goal in the 55th minute giving his team a lead. However, Lionel Messi’s team scored two goals in the closing minutes.

Had England won the game, they would have entered the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 1966.

‘You Will Rise Again’

Harry Kane | Image: AP

Following the defeat, the Royal Family expressed faith in the team and its captain Harry Kane, saying that they will make a comeback.

In a post on Instagram, it wrote, “Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.”

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