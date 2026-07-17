CTF Life Becomes First Insurer to Forge Long-term Strategic Partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Debut TIMA in Hong Kong This August

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –CTF Life revealed a landmark long-lasting tactical collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), marking the very first cooperation of its kind in between a Hong Kong insurance company and TME. The cooperation will see the 2 partners bring the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA) to the city for the extremely very first time. Occurring on 22 and 23 August 2026, the two-day phenomenon will combine music fans from around the world for a dynamic event that will go beyond language, location and culture.

As unique title sponsor, CTF Life is strengthening its dedication to energise Hong Kong’s mega-events landscape and enhance the city’s position as the occasions capital of Asia. Through the collaboration, CTF Life will be the city’s very first insurance company to work together with TME on the IP for an independent worldwide music celebration, bringing its brand name guarantee of “developing worth beyond insurance coverage” clearly to life.

Male Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Lifestated: “Music touches hearts, while insurance coverage safeguards what matters most; both stand together with us through every phase of life. We are happy to start this long-lasting tactical collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, providing brand-new expression to our ‘producing worth beyond insurance coverage’ brand name guarantee. As ‘Life Planners’, we desire harness the power of music to bring heat and mankind to the insurance coverage experience, while crafting elegant, enhancing and unforgettable experiences for our consumers and their enjoyed ones.”

As a pioneer in China’s music home entertainment services sector, TME has actually constructed TMElive into a leading music platform, underpinned by innovative audio-visual innovation and the business’s substantial knowledge in providing both online and offline efficiencies. To date, it has actually provided more than 300 premium music audio-visual experiences, creating over 100 billion social networks impressions. By uniting TMElive’s strengths and the Chow Tai Fook Group community, this collaboration is set to bring a fresh and electrifying music extravaganza to Hong Kong audiences. CTF Life will likewise present a suite of unique benefits for its clients and CTF Life âˆ ™ CIRCLE members, allowing them to get in touch with their preferred music and artists through distinct experiences while supporting their goals. This echoes the spirit of the insurance company’s newest brand name project, “Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.”

The 2026 TIMA will include leading artists, groups and entertainers from throughout Asia and beyond. The complete line-up information are as follows:

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About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited(” CTF Life” )takes pride in its abundant, 40-year tradition in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS” )( Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and is among the most reputable life insurance coverage business in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life regularly enhances its partnership with the Chow Tai Fook Group environment to support consumers and their enjoyed ones throughout the life journey of “Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth” with customised preparation services, long-lasting defense and varied way of life experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust monetary strength and tactical financial investments around the world, CTF Life desires end up being a leading insurance provider in Asia while continually developing worth beyond insurance coverage.



Subject: Press release summary