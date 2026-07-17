Foundation Robotics, a leading innovator in surgical robotics based in Hong Kong, today revealed that business management will provide at the 2nd Global Health Summit (GHS 2026), happening August 7– 8, 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Teacher Samuel Au, Founder and CEO, will provide a keynote address on August 7 from 12:45 to 15:05 HKT, where he will check out and share the most recent technological development patterns forming the worldwide life sciences and surgical robotics sectors.

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Teacher Au’s keynote, entitled “The Future of Surgery: Accessibility, Connectivity, and Physical AI in Robotic Surgery,” will check out the frontier patterns forming the next period of surgical robotics. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cornerstone Robotics is a leading innovator in China’s surgical robotics market. Through its full-stack internal R&D abilities and deep vertical combination, the business’s flagship Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System has actually gotten marketing approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Throughout the very first half of 2026, the system additional acquired accreditation under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (CE MDR) and clearance from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore. The Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System has actually because been released in medical practice at leading medical facilities throughout Asia-Pacific and Europe, showing that its item abilities have actually gotten reliable acknowledgment in significant worldwide markets. Utilizing the Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System as a case research study, Professor Au’s discussion will analyze how boosting innovation ease of access, allowing smooth system connection, and incorporating digital innovation can drive the development of surgical robotics from accuracy surgical tools into smart collective partners. The discussion will likewise take a look at how these advances can improve the future of surgical treatment while extending access to premium medical resources for a wider neighborhood of clients and health care specialists worldwide.

Teacher Samuel Au, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Roboticsstated: ” The Global Health Summit is one of the most influential life sciences platforms in the Asia-Pacific. With the rapid advancement of robotics, digital health, and artificial intelligence, the future of surgical robotics is entering a new phase — one that goes beyond greater precision to embrace greater accessibility, seamless connectivity, and increasingly intelligent systems with advanced perception and learning capabilities. These capabilities will transform robots from instruments of execution into intelligent collaborative partners, driving a fundamental shift in how surgery is performed. At Cornerstone Robotics, we remain committed to innovation-driven development and deepening our global presence. We look forward to working alongside innovators, clinicians, and investors worldwide to shape the future of intelligent surgery, bringing high-quality, accessible surgical robotic solutions to patients in need around the world.”

The 2nd Global Health Summit (GHS 2026) is collectively arranged by the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) and New Frontier under the style “Exponential Leap– From Breakthrough Discovery to Global Impact”. Uniting over 1,000 leading health care innovators, financiers, and policymakers from around the globe, the Summit is among the Asia-Pacific area’s most prominent platforms for exchange and cooperation in life sciences development. To learn more, go to https://www.ghs2026.org.

About Cornerstone Robotics (CSR)

Developed and nurtured in Hong Kong, Cornerstone Robotics (CSR) is an ingenious surgical robotics unicorn driven by the vision of leading medical developments for a much healthier world. It advances surgical care with innovative robotic systems that make premium health care more available and effective worldwide. With 3 worldwide R&D centers and 6 company centers worldwide, the business has actually developed a 30,000-square-meter production center in China. Established totally internal, its Sentire(R) surgical system has actually effectively finished multi-specialty medical trials and got market approval in numerous nations and areas, consisting of China, the European Union and Singapore, serving doctor internationally and bringing much better care to more clients.

To learn more info, please visit our site at https://en.csrbtx.com/

About the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC)

Developed in 2022, the HKIC is a patient capital organization completely owned by and representing the Hong Kong SAR Government. It embraces an “Investment +” technique, looking for affordable monetary return in the medium to long term while producing and supporting the development motivation with a view to adding to Hong Kong’s economy and society. The HKIC presently handles the Hong Kong Growth Portfolio, Greater Bay Area Fund, Strategic Tech Fund, and Co-Investment Fund. At this phase, it is concentrating on 3 essential sectors– Hard and Core Technology, Biotechnology and Health Technology, and New Energy and Green Technology– in addition to their associated sectors and applications. To date, HKIC has actually bought over 200 jobs. Every Hong Kong dollar invested by the HKIC has actually drawn in over 8 Hong Kong dollars from long-lasting capital for financial investment.

For more details, please check out: https://www.hkic.org.hk

About New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Hong Kong. It is an integrated health care and life-sciences group developed on innovation empowerment and a patient-centered viewpoint, devoted to building an AI-driven medical health care system that incorporates frontier research study with whole-life-cycle care. The Group’s operations cover 6 organization sections: incorporated scientific health care (United Family Healthcare, HEAL Medical, and the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre), rehab health care (Care Alliance), home health care (YD Care), medical insurance (Prosper and Better Healthcare Insurance Brokerage), life sciences (NF Nova and NF Meditech), and medical expert system (AMU AI). Leveraging the vertical synergies throughout these sectors, the Group has actually developed a total health care service chain covering digitalized chronic-disease management, medical care, JCI-accredited medical facility medical diagnosis and treatment, individualized oncology treatment, post-operative rehab and home care. Considering that its facility, the Group’s service network has actually encompassed around 80 cities across the country, serving near 10 million outpatient sees and almost 1.5 million inpatients each year. New Frontier Group presently uses roughly 11,000 personnel throughout mainland China.



Subject: Press release summary