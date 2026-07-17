JCB Celebrates 30 Years of Trust, Honoring 70 Years of Japan-Philippines Friendship

TOKYO// Makati City, Philippines, July 17, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –Japan and the Philippines developed diplomatic relations in 1956, laying the structure for years of relationship, financial cooperation, and cultural exchange. Seventy years later on, 2026 marks the Philippines– Japan Friendship Year, commemorating a collaboration that continues to produce significant chances for both countries.

Versus the background of this sustaining relationship, JCB– the only global payment brand name based in Japan– got in the Philippine market in 1996 with a vision to bring Japanese quality in payments closer to Filipino customers. Over the previous 3 years, JCB has actually grown together with Filipino cardholders by providing smooth payment experiences and producing more chances for them to experience Japan through travel advantages, merchant collaborations, and cooperations with Japanese brand names in both nations.

As JCB commemorates its 30th anniversary in the Philippines, the business is happy to sign up with the celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations in between Japan and the Philippines, declaring its function as a bridge in between the 2 countries. Through relied on collaborations and thoroughly curated experiences motivated by Japanese culture, JCB continues to bring Japan closer to Filipino customers while reinforcing the sustaining connection in between the 2 nations.

To mark these shared turning points, JCB is releasing a year-long event showcasing the connections it has actually cultivated over the previous 3 years– from immersive cultural experiences and merchant partnerships to anniversary occasions and unique promos influenced by the finest of Japan.

JCB will commemorate its 30th anniversary with an unique occasion at the SM Mega Fashion Hall from September 25 to 27, 2026. More than an event of a business turning point, the occasion will likewise honor 70 years of relationship in between Japan and the Philippines, showcasing how JCB has actually added to reinforcing ties in between the 2 countries through cultural exchange, relied on collaborations, and shared experiences. The occasion will combine JCB Cardholders, banking partners, merchants, and visitors for a dynamic display of Japanese culture and significant cooperations, highlighting JCB’s dedication to developing experiences that exceed payments.

To even more honor these turning points, JCB is presenting a series of anniversary-themed promos influenced by Japan and its longstanding relationship with the Philippines. These limited-time deals welcome JCB Cardholders to experience Japanese culture and way of lives through special cooperations with taking part partners.

Japan visa application for PHP 30 (July 1 to 31, 2026)

USD 30 off Japan Airlines (JAL) flights (Booking duration: July 15 to 31, 2026; travel duration: July 15, 2026, to May 31, 2027)

Ramen for PHP 30 at Ramen Kuroda (Every Tuesday from July 14 to September 29, 2026)

30% off at Mitsukoshi Fresh and Beauty (July 16 to August 16, 2026)

For JCB Philippines Country Manager Wataru Tamura, JCB’s 30th anniversary represents even more than a business turning point.

“For us, this turning point is an event of the long lasting relationships, shared experiences, and cultural connections JCB has actually developed with Filipino cardholders over the previous 3 years,” stated Tamura. “JCB stays dedicated to acting as a bridge in between the 2 countries by producing significant collaborations and presenting more Filipino individuals to Japanese culture. Through these special promos and cooperations, we want to bring individuals closer to the richness of Japanese culture and the heat of Filipino hospitality, while developing unforgettable experiences that motivate future journeys together.”

Thirty years after developing its existence in the Philippines, JCB continues to develop in action with the altering way of lives of Filipino customers while remaining real to the Japanese worths of development, trust, and hospitality.

For more details on JCB’s 30th anniversary promos, uses from getting involved merchants, and the complete marketing mechanics, go to the JCB Philippines site or follow JCB Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for the most recent updates. To take pleasure in these special advantages, look for a JCB Card today. Conditions use. Advertising durations, eligibility requirements, and redemption mechanics might differ per deal.

About JCB

JCB is a significant worldwide payment brand name and a leading charge card provider and acquirer in Japan. JCB introduced its card service in Japan in 1961 and started broadening worldwide in 1981. Its approval network consists of about 72 million merchants around the globe. JCB Cards are now released primarily in Asian nations and areas, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its global development method, JCB has actually formed alliances with numerous leading banks and banks internationally to increase its merchant protection and cardmember base. As a detailed payment service company, JCB devotes to supplying responsive and top quality product and services to all clients worldwide. For more details, please go to: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

Anna Takeda

Business Communications

Tel: +81 -3 -5778 -8353

Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp



Subject: Press release summary