‘Katseye: Wild Hearts’ Official Trailer Follows the Global Girl Group’s Rise to Superstardom

The film strikes theaters worldwide on Aug. 12 for a restricted time, and includes a couple of clips of member Manon who stays on hiatus

The main trailer forKatseye: Wild Heartsis here; and especially, on-hiatus member Manon Bannerman is included in a couple of brief clips. Called a “love letter to the Eyekons,” the motion picture follows the international woman group on their increase to superstardom and amidst their change for their 3rd EP. Tickets are on sale now through the motion picture’s main site.

Set to “Pinky Up,” the trailer opens with shots of Katseye’s field-filling celebration efficiencies at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Sprinkled with talking heads shots with each member (other than Bannerman) the group’s leader Sophia muses, “How did we get to this point so rapidly?” The remainder of the trailer includes behind-the-scenes checks out their dance practice sessions, taping sessions in the studio, fulfilling starstruck Eyekons at fan occasions, and video from their video sets. “New period, brand-new aura,” Yoonchae states at the end of the trailer.

Bannerman is found in a couple of unique minutes ofKatseye: Wild Heartstrailer. She’s seen throughout a dance wedding rehearsal, a ridiculous social networks clip, and onstage from their Lollapalooza set, the latter of which came before her statement in February to step far from Katseye.

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Katseye : Wild Heartsis referred to as a”fascinating journey into the group’s vibrant brand-new age and commemorates the fans who assisted make it possible,”and gets here on Aug. 12, prior to their 3rd EPWild[drops on Aug. 14. They will go out on the Wildworld Tour in September, which strikes cities in North America, the U.K., and Europe.

Given that debuting in 2024, the Katseye train hasn’t decreased. The woman group’s 2nd EP,Lovely Chaoswas launched last June and consisted of viral tracks “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Katseye was chosen in 2 classifications consisting of Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Gabriela”). They got 3 American Music Awards this May, for Best Music Video (“Gnarly”), New Artist of the Year, and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

In February, Bannerman revealed that she would be taking a hiatus from the group to “concentrate on her health and health and wellbeing.” Reports developed that she would rejoin her bandmates for their Coachella efficiency, however HYBE x Geffen rejected the reports. She later on made a cameo throughout PinkPantheress’ Coachella set.

Bannerman has actually specified that she was having “favorable discussions” with the label, however numerous Eyekons have actually hypothesized the degree of her hiatus, as she was not included on “Pinky Up” or in its accompanying video.

From Wanderer United States.