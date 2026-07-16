ToneTag’s eKosha brings AI-powered banking to India’s 72 million SMEs

GlobalData Thu, July 16, 2026 at 8:20 PM GMT +3 3 minutes checked out

ToneTag has actually revealed eKosha, a voice-first AI banking assistant that provides core banking and credit services through existing merchant payment facilities. It makes it possible for app-free, regional language gain access to for little-and medium-sized business (SMEs). Extensive adoption will depend on merchant trust, information personal privacy, language precision, smooth combination with bank systems, and reliable user education.

India SMEs: 72 million business, 316 million workers

Based On India SME Forum information, the nation’s SME sector is a significant financial motorist, making up more than 72 million signed up business, utilizing over 316 million individuals, and contributing around 31% to the nation’s GDP. In spite of its financial significance, lots of SMEs have actually traditionally had a hard time to gain access to official banking services, especially inexpensive credit. Obstacles such as minimal monetary awareness, complex loan procedures, inadequate documents, and restricted access to standard banking channels have actually produced a space in between the quick adoption of digital payments and access to more comprehensive monetary services.

Indian SMEs regularly utilize telephone and mobile services to access their accounts– mainly for assistance and regular inquiries such as comprehending working capital limitations, inspecting deal status, and clarifying compliance paperwork. eKosha intends to resolve this requirement by changing existing merchant payment gadgets into smart banking touchpoints. The voice-first AI banking assistant allows merchants to gain access to monetary services, credit options, and deal info merely by speaking naturally in their favored language, without needing a smart device app or innovative digital literacy.

The platform catches a merchant’s voice demand, processes it utilizing AI, and links the merchant with appropriate banking services. Powered by edge AI, eKosha can supply real-time support while minimizing reliance on physical bank branches. A merchant looking for working capital can utilize the assistant to comprehend offered loan choices, offer the needed info, and get assistance throughout the application procedure. This might minimize friction in accessing credit by streamlining application procedures and enhancing monetary awareness amongst small companies.

< h2 function ="heading" id ="h-ekosha-offers-several-advantages-for-banks"> eKosha provides numerous benefits for banks

By leveraging existing retail facilities such as merchant payment gadgets, banks can broaden their reach to underserved SMEs without considerable financial investment in brand-new branch networks. This can lower client acquisition expenses, enhance service performance, and produce chances to cross-sell items such as loans, insurance coverage, and cost savings accounts. It likewise allows banks to engage straight with merchants instead of relying greatly on third-party aggregators.