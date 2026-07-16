How Aludecor Expanded Sustainable ACP Sheet Manufacturing with Two Solar Power Plants

India, July 14 —

Aludecor took another significant step towards sustainable manufacturing with the inauguration of two solar power plants at its manufacturing facilities in 2026. The company inaugurated its first solar power plant at Factory Unit 2 on 19 April, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, followed by the commissioning of the second plant at Factory Unit 3 on 14 May. The initiative reflects Aludecor’s continued focus on renewable energy, responsible manufacturing, and environmental stewardship.

With a combined installed capacity of 1,766.25 KWp–998.75 KWp at Unit 2 and 767.5 KWp at Unit 3-the solar power plants were developed in partnership with BECIS and Solken Power under the OPEX model. The installations represent an important milestone in integrating clean energy into the company’s manufacturing ecosystem.

For an ACP sheet manufacturer, energy efficiency plays a crucial role in building a sustainable production environment. By harnessing solar power, Aludecor aims to reduce its dependence on conventional electricity while supporting cleaner and more efficient manufacturing of ACP sheets and advanced metal composite panel solutions.

The combined installations are expected to offset nearly 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year, an environmental impact comparable to planting more than 90,000 trees. Beyond lowering carbon emissions, the initiative reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder & CMD, Aludecor, said:

“The inauguration of the solar power plants is more than an infrastructure milestone; it is a reflection of our long-term vision to build a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. We believe that responsible manufacturing is the way forward, and this initiative strengthens our resolve to create a greener tomorrow.”

The solar power initiative forms part of Aludecor’s broader sustainability strategy, which focuses on responsible manufacturing, efficient resource utilisation, and continuous investment in environmentally conscious technologies. As demand grows for sustainable building materials, the company continues to strengthen its manufacturing practices while delivering high-performance facade solutions.

Today, Aludecor is recognised as a leading ACP sheet manufacturer in India offering premium ACP sheets, fire-retardant panels, and innovative metal composite panel solutions for commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial applications. Investments in renewable energy not only support cleaner manufacturing but also reinforce the company’s vision of delivering facade solutions that combine performance, innovation, and sustainability.

As the construction industry moves towards greener buildings and lower-carbon materials, initiatives such as these demonstrate how manufacturing excellence and environmental responsibility can progress together.

About Aludecor

Aludecor is one of India’s leading manufacturers of premium aluminium composite panels and innovative facade solutions. Known for quality, innovation, and sustainability, the company continues to redefine architectural possibilities while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.