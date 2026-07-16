Puri stampede: 1 dead, 33 pulled to safety near Temple

Amidst alarming crowd congestion, emergency personnel sprang into action, evacuating devotees via stretchers to local hospitals for treatment. Visual evidence captured by onlookers depicted the rescued individuals receiving care at the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri. The Special Rescue Unit of Odisha Fire & Emergency Services operated tirelessly, managing to rescue thirty-three individuals by offering first aid and oxygen prior to their hospital transfers.

One person died and several others fell ill following a temporary crowd surge during the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday, PTI reported citing official sources.

The crowd surge occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered in the temple town to witness the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The incident took place amid the festivities near the Jagannath Temple, where devotees had assembled for the annual procession.

According to the Odisha Police, the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion and shifted them to nearby hospitals after providing first aid and oxygen support.

In a post on X, the Odisha Police said, “The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services has safely rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since this morning. The rescued devotees were immediately provided with first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

Visuals from the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri showed several devotees being brought in on stretchers after being rescued from the congested area. Separate visuals also showed security personnel moving injured and unwell devotees away from the crowd for medical attention.

The incident unfolded as the Pahandi ritual, the ceremonial procession of the sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, was underway. Lakhs of devotees had lined the Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the deities being brought out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on their respective chariots for the annual Rath Yatra.

Authorities have not released further details on the identity of the deceased or the condition of those admitted to hospital.