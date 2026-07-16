Vishwanath and Sons’ 2nd tune including Suriya’s vocals to drop on this date

A poster from Vishwanath and Sons Upgraded on : 16 Jul 2026, 11:20 am There has actually been a rumour doing the rounds over the last couple of days that Suriya has actually provided his voice to a tune in his Tamil-Telugu movie Vishwanath and SonsJust recently, the movie’s author GV Prakash verified the speculation through social networks. Previously this Thursday, the music director exposed that the tune will be launched on July 23, accompanying Suriya’s birthday. The statement from GV Prakash has actually stimulated much enjoyment from Suriya’s fans on social networks. This is not the very first time a movie’s soundtrack includes the star’s vocals. There are several tracks including his voice, most significantly’Ek Do Teenfrom 2014’s AnjaanIt is likewise worth keeping in mind that the tune from Celebrationentitled ‘Cha Cha Charey,’ includes the vocals of Suriya and his bro Karthi. Suriya’s other soundtrack credits consist of the style music for Soorarai Pottru and its Telugu variation Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Rain addition to’Love Detoxfrom in 2015’s Retro

Returning to Vishwanath and Sonsthe movie from Fortunate Baskhar director Venky Atluri informs the story of a romantic relationship in between a middle-aged guy (Suriya) and his young enthusiast (Mamitha Baiju). The upcoming movie likewise stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in essential functions. The movie brings Raveena Tandon back to Tamil movie theater for the very first time after 2001’s Aalavandhanstarring Kamal Haasan, along with to Telugu movie theater after 2014’s Pandavulu TummedaThe south Indian audience is likewise acquainted with her for her efficiency as the Prime Minister of India in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2opposite Yash.

Vishwanath and Sons is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, and provided by Srikara Studios. Its technical group likewise consists of cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Banglan.

The movie is anticipated to launch on August 14, Friday.