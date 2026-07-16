Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer and how they constructed their fortunes

Lionel Messi has actually invested almost twenty years exceeding on the pitch, however his success has actually likewise equated into among the most significant fortunes in sports. < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/15/400x225/messi_and_beckham_1784149614216_1784149614366_8eb38edd-57c0-48eb-af4b-3f74734143ee.png"alt="Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer? (Credit: Lionel Messi/Instagram, David Beckham/Intagram)" title="Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer? (Credit: Lionel Messi/Instagram, David Beckham/Intagram)"width ="360"height="202"loading="eager"> Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer?(Credit: Lionel Messi/Instagram, David Beckham/Intagram)

David Beckham, on the other hand, has actually constructed a credibility as one of football’s most effective business owners after retiring from the video game.

While Beckham’s combined household wealth with Victoria Beckham might exceed Messi’s fortune, Messi presently holds the edge when comparing private net worth

Lionel Messi’s billion-dollar fortune According to Forbes billionaire report, Messi’s approximated internet worth reached $1.1 billion in 2026, making him among the couple of professional athletes to go into the billionaire club throughout his life time. Forbes likewise reports on Messi’s profile page that he has actually made an approximated $1.8 billion on and off the field throughout his profession, before taxes and representatives’ costs.

His wealth originates from record-breaking agreements at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, in addition to recommendation collaborations with brand names such as Adidas.

Messi continues to rank amongst the world’s highest-paid professional athletes. Forbes approximated his 2026 profits at around $140 million, split in between football earnings and industrial offers. As England deal with Argentina worldwide Cup semi-final, the 39-year-old stays among football’s most significant worldwide stars both on and off the pitch.

David Beckham’s company empire and Inter Miami success David Beckham’s wealth has actually grown in a various method. Because retiring from football, the previous England captain has actually concentrated on service endeavors, sponsorships and sports ownership. Among his most important possessions is his stake in Inter Miami, the MLS club he assisted launch.

In May 2026, Forbes explained Beckham as having actually developed a $1 billion service empire after retirement, driven mainly by financial investments, brand name collaborations and his growing existence in the United States sports market.

The bigger wealth figures typically associated with Beckham consist of household properties. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, reported by People, David and Victoria Beckham’s combined fortune reached ₤ 1.185 billion ($1.58 billion) in 2026. That figure represents the couple’s combined wealth instead of David Beckham’s individual net worth alone.

Inter Miami has actually played a significant function because development. Forbes valued the club amongst the world’s most important football groups in 2026, with Beckham noted as one of its owners. The club’s worth and worldwide profile increased dramatically after Messi participated 2023, connecting the monetary stories of both football icons.

Who is richer?