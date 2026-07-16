Indian Navy to commission ‘Malvan’ on July 22

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft of the Mahe-class – ‘Malvan’ – is set to be commissioned into the naval force on July 22, officials said on Thursday.

The ceremony will be presided over by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, they said.

Malvan is the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) to be commissioned into the Navy, a Navy spokesperson said.

Built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, Malvan epitomises India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design, the official said.

With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship exemplifies India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration, the spokesperson said.

Compact, yet formidable, the ship reflects agility, precision and endurance – qualities essential for asserting dominance in shallow waters, the Navy said.

The commissioning of Malvan on July 22 will mark the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors – “sleek, swift and proudly Indian”, it said.

Senior naval officers, representatives from CSL, force veterans and distinguished guests will attend the event, the official said.

The first of the Mahe-class vessels, INS Mahe, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 24, 2025, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.