Schoolmate stabs paramedical trainee to death at UP’s Pilibhit medical college, held

A 20-year-old paramedical trainee was apparently stabbed to death by a stalker, who was likewise her schoolmate, inside the CT scan department of a federal government medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Tuesday early morning, authorities stated. The implicated, who presumably tried to get away, was subdued by the college’s security workers and turned over to the authorities. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly obsessed with the victim. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/14/400x225/Police-said-preliminary-investigation-suggests-tha_1784047489307.jpg"alt ="Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly obsessed with the victim. (For Representation)"title ="Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly obsessed with the victim. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Authorities stated initial examination recommends that the implicated was presumably consumed with the victim. (For Representation)

The victim, determined as Kashish Patel of Bareilly, was going through training in a CT scan professional course and had actually been remaining in Pilibhit for the previous 10 months. The implicated, Sagar Singh, 24, a local of Kanpur, is a fellow trainee registered in the X-ray professional course at the exact same organization.

According to authorities, the occurrence occurred around 9:30 am. Private investigators stated Sagar approached Kashish and an argument broke out in between them. Throughout the run-in, he supposedly took out a knife hidden in his bag and stabbed her consistently.

Cops stated Kashish attempted to go to conserve herself, however the implicated chased her and continued the attack. A female staff member who stepped in to stop the attack likewise sustained injuries. Both the hurt females were at first hurried to the medical college healthcare facility and were later on described Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences in Bareilly. Kashish caught her injuries at around 2 pm, while the hurt worker is going through treatment.

The ruthless killing activated demonstrations by paramedical trainees who required rigorous action versus the implicated. Authorities stated initial examination recommends that the implicated was presumably consumed with the victim.

A number of fellow trainees declared the 2 had actually been in a relationship and had an argument quickly before the attack. Private investigators are confirming these claims.

Eyewitnesses declared that the implicated reached the college bring an almost 12-inch knife concealed in his bag. Trainees who hurried to the area after hearing screams discovered Kashish depending on a swimming pool of blood.

The victim’s dad, Rohtas, a motorist from Bareilly, informed media individuals that he was notified in the early morning that a trainee called Sagar had actually assaulted his child with a knife. He likewise declared that the implicated had actually visited their native town, Kesarpur, about 15-20 days back. “When I reached the district health center in Pilibhit, my child’s condition was vital. Later on, she passed away,” he stated.

Pilibhit SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra stated the implicated is being questioned to develop the specific intention behind the murder. “Police are analyzing the relationship in between the 2 trainees, the factor behind the conflict and the scenarios causing the occurrence,” the SP included.

Circle officer (city) Amarnath Verma stated a case of murder has actually been signed up versus the implicated. “All possible angles, consisting of individual enmity and other intentions, are being examined to make sure a strong prosecution before the court,” he included.