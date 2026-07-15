Poland Praises India’s Role in Defusing Russia-Ukraine Escalation|Image: ANI

Poland has actually formally acknowledged India’s diplomatic efforts to avoid the Russia-Ukraine dispute from intensifying into a bigger disaster. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stays among the really couple of global leaders whose viewpoint really resonates with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bartoszewski likewise pointed back to defining moments in late 2022, asserting that PM Modi played an essential function in persuading Moscow to avoid releasing tactical nuclear weapons throughout the dispute. Consulting with the news company ANI, Bartoszewski discussed that New Delhi’s decades-long ties with Russia supply India with a special tactical position, making it a vital factor to any possible peace procedure.

PM Modi’s Unique Influence on Vladimir Putin

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him,” the Polish minister specified.

As interaction channels with Moscow stay greatly limited for the majority of the West, the Polish minister highlighted that PM Modi comes from a choose group of international figures efficient in direct persuasion.

“Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict,” he included.

The Power of Non-Hostile Diplomacy

According to Bartoszewski, messages advising restraint bring much more weight when they stem from countries that Russia does not consider as foes. Together with India, he kept in mind that China likewise holds substantial diplomatic utilize in Moscow. “Everybody is against escalation, not only India with Prime Minister Modi but also China’s Xi Jinping. It’s important, especially when it comes from countries that are not seen as hostile to Russia. India’s role here is crucial,” Bartoszewski mentioned.

Relieving Tensions Over Russian Oil Purchases

Beyond the war itself, Bartoszewski exposed that Poland and India have actually effectively browsed their previous disputes concerning New Delhi’s procurement of reduced Russian petroleum. While Warsaw had actually at first slammed these deals for indirectly funding Russia’s military economy, the minister acknowledged that Poland comprehended the tremendous financial advantages driving India’s choice. He verified that both countries have actually reached a good understanding, successfully eliminating the problem as a point of friction.

“I think we were critical about India buying Russian oil. We understood the economic reason for that because it was at a heavy discount, about 40 per cent less than the market price. We understood that, but it was fuelling the Russian war economy. So we had a different view on that,” he clarified.

Moscow Reaffirms Respect for India’s Sovereignty

These observations from Poland follow current declarations by Putin himself, who admired India’s sovereign diplomacy and alerted that outdoors efforts to press PM Modi concerning New Delhi’s alliance with Moscow are useless. “Everyone has understood that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, which has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations,” Putin observed throughout the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.